When is Floyd Mayweather going to fight again?

Floyd Mayweather will face YouTuber Logan Paul in their upcoming exhibition bout on June 6, 2021.

Per Showtime Boxing's official website, the fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds. Floyd Mayweather will be required to weigh in at a maximum of 160 pounds, whereas Logan Paul will be required to weigh in at a maximum of 190 pounds. This difference in weight categories stems from the vast difference in size between the two fighters. While Logan Paul is 6'2" tall with a reach of 76", Floyd Mayweather stands 5'8" tall with a 72" reach.

The fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Showtime, whereas the digital pay-per-view partnership will be handled by Fanmio. Other promotional associations for the fight include Mayweather Promotions.

Logan Paul explains why he has nothing to lose against Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul is an internet sensation who made a gigantic and illustrious career out of his vines and music videos. He has only stepped into the boxing ring twice, both times against fellow YouTuber KSI. While the first match ended in a draw, the second fight saw KSI beat Logan Paul.

Floyd Mayweather is in the conversation for the greatest boxer of all time. So a loss on June 6 may only pinch Logan Paul, but it would be devastating for Floyd Mayweather as a boxer. Speaking with Showtime Sports, Logan Paul said:

"I have nothing to lose. I have absolutely nothing to lose. I don't care. I don't give a f**k about Floyd Mayweather or his 50-0 record. It means nothing to me. Not to mention, does he think I suck? In the past year and a half, we've got into a really good spot."

What is Floyd Mayweather's strategy heading into the bout with Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather recently appeared in an interview with the hilarious Caleb Pressley from Barstool Sports.

At the very beginning of the interview, Pressley asked Floyd Mayweather what his strategy was for his upcoming fight with Logan Paul. 'Money' responded:

"No strategy. I just got to show up. If I want to go one round, it'll go one round. If I wanna go two, two. It's all up to me."

Will Floyd Mayweather move on with his undefeated streak? Or will Logan Paul pull off the biggest upset in the history of combat sports? Cast your predictions in the comments section!

