When Gervonta Davis accused "petty" Floyd Mayweather of banning him from his gym before Ryan Garcia clash: "I don't give a f**k" 

While Gervonta Davis was once signed to Floyd Mayweather's Mayweather Promotions, the pair are no longer on friendly terms.

Trouble between the boxers started brewing long back. During 'Tank's' seven-year spell with the 'Money' team, there were occasional scuffles between the pair, with Davis even accusing the legendary pugilist of being jealous of him.

One of their most notorious feuds came to light when Mayweather Jr. allegedly banned Davis from using his gym after his split from Mayweather Promotions.

The incident happened ahead of 'Tank's' 2023 clash against Ryan Garica, one of the biggest fights of his career. Responding to Garcia threatening to reveal confidential details about Davis, he hit back at 'KingRy' in a now-deleted tweet:

"What? That Floyd petty a*s said I couldn't use his gym anymore. I don't give a f**k!"

Checkout Gervonta Davis' response below:

Despite his troubles with his former promoter, Davis triumphed over Garcia, finishing him in the seventh round with a body shot.

After former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney moved up to superlightweight, Davis is now the official WBA lightweight champion.

Davis is 29-0 as a professional with 27 of his wins coming via knockout. The 29-year-old is now set to take on the undefeated Frank Martin tomorrow at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. According to CBS Boxing, Davis is a -700 favorite for the matchup.

Interestingly, the war of words between Davis and Mayweather Jr. has escalated in the lead-up to 'Tank's' upcoming fight.

Gervonta Davis advises boxers not to sign with Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has been actively trying to jeopardize Gervonta Davis' fight against Frank Martin, feeding rumors of the fight being canceled. This, coupled with 'Money' changing the Mayweather Promotions leadership, has angered 'Tank'.

A recent reshuffle at Mayweather Promotions saw long-time CEO Leornard Elleberg get replaced by Richard Schaffer. In a recent post on Instagram, 'Money' announced the change in the company leadership.

Reportedly, Davis was more fond of Ellebrg than Mayweather. Enraged with the boxing promoter being removed from his post, 'Tank' shared 'Money's' Instagram announcement on his story with a warning for his fellow boxers:

"If you sign with this fraud. He will f**k up your career. He is not a good businessman at all."

Screenshots courtesy @gervontaa on Instagram

