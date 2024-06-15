  • home icon
  • MMA
  • When Gervonta Davis accused "petty" Floyd Mayweather of banning him from his gym before Ryan Garcia clash: "I don't give a f**k" 

When Gervonta Davis accused "petty" Floyd Mayweather of banning him from his gym before Ryan Garcia clash: "I don't give a f**k" 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jun 15, 2024 07:47 GMT
Gervonta Davis (left) accused Floyd Mayweather (right) of pettiness [Images courtesy @gervontaa and @floydmayweather on Instagram]
Gervonta Davis (left) once accused Floyd Mayweather (right) of pettiness. [Images courtesy @gervontaa and @floydmayweather on Instagram]

While Gervonta Davis was once signed to Floyd Mayweather's Mayweather Promotions, the pair are no longer on friendly terms.

Trouble between the boxers started brewing long back. During 'Tank's' seven-year spell with the 'Money' team, there were occasional scuffles between the pair, with Davis even accusing the legendary pugilist of being jealous of him.

One of their most notorious feuds came to light when Mayweather Jr. allegedly banned Davis from using his gym after his split from Mayweather Promotions.

The incident happened ahead of 'Tank's' 2023 clash against Ryan Garica, one of the biggest fights of his career. Responding to Garcia threatening to reveal confidential details about Davis, he hit back at 'KingRy' in a now-deleted tweet:

also-read-trending Trending
"What? That Floyd petty a*s said I couldn't use his gym anymore. I don't give a f**k!"

Checkout Gervonta Davis' response below:

Despite his troubles with his former promoter, Davis triumphed over Garcia, finishing him in the seventh round with a body shot.

After former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney moved up to superlightweight, Davis is now the official WBA lightweight champion.

Davis is 29-0 as a professional with 27 of his wins coming via knockout. The 29-year-old is now set to take on the undefeated Frank Martin tomorrow at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. According to CBS Boxing, Davis is a -700 favorite for the matchup.

Interestingly, the war of words between Davis and Mayweather Jr. has escalated in the lead-up to 'Tank's' upcoming fight.

Gervonta Davis advises boxers not to sign with Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has been actively trying to jeopardize Gervonta Davis' fight against Frank Martin, feeding rumors of the fight being canceled. This, coupled with 'Money' changing the Mayweather Promotions leadership, has angered 'Tank'.

A recent reshuffle at Mayweather Promotions saw long-time CEO Leornard Elleberg get replaced by Richard Schaffer. In a recent post on Instagram, 'Money' announced the change in the company leadership.

Reportedly, Davis was more fond of Ellebrg than Mayweather. Enraged with the boxing promoter being removed from his post, 'Tank' shared 'Money's' Instagram announcement on his story with a warning for his fellow boxers:

"If you sign with this fraud. He will f**k up your career. He is not a good businessman at all."
Screenshots courtesy @gervontaa on Instagram
Screenshots courtesy @gervontaa on Instagram

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी