Gervonta Davis elevated to WBA "Super" Champion despite recent hesitancy 

Despite his comments about not caring, Gervonta Davis' WBA title is now the only one remaining.

'Tank' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia in April. That was another high-profile victory for Davis and arguably the biggest of his career. However, because the bout took place at a 136-pound catchweight, it wasn't a title defense for the winner.

As it turns out, that bout with 'KingRy' will be the last for Davis as the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion. Following that win over Garcia, many hoped to see the titleholder face Devin Haney. 'The Dream' held all the gold at lightweight, except for the one held by Davis.

Sadly, that lightweight title clash won't be happening. Last month, Haney vacated his lightweight championships just a week prior to his super lightweight clash with Regis Prograis. In December, 'The Dream' scored a dominant decision win over 'Rougarou'.

With Haney's announcement, the WBA had an easy decision to make. With no WBA (Super) lightweight champion, they announced intentions to upgrade Davis. However, upon hearing that news, 'Tank' outright stated that he didn't want the elevation.

However, it didn't matter. As reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, Davis was elevated to the WBA (Super) lightweight champion earlier today. With that, there will be no more WBA (Regular) lightweight title as well.

When will Gervonta Davis defend his WBA title?

As of now, Gervonta Davis is yet to schedule his return to the boxing ring.

'Tank' is in kind of a weird spot. Davis is now the WBA (Super) lightweight champion, but a fight with Devin Haney appears to be off the table. Despite their talks, it seems that 'The Dream' will instead fight Ryan Garcia next.

Nonetheless, Davis has been repeatedly linked to a potential rematch with Isaac Cruz. 'Pitbull' famously gave the champion a tough fight in 2021 but still lost by unanimous decision. Recently, the two have been linked to a potential bout in March.

However, that is yet to be announced. Regardless of who Davis faces next, however, it will be the first title defense of his WBA (Super) lightweight reign. While he didn't exactly want to be elevated to the position that he is in, he will now have to defend or vacate.