When Gordon Ryan was called out for "racist" comments

Gordon Ryan caused a stir on social media back in April 2020 when he shared a parody trailer titled Star Wars: Rogue WUHAN. Set in 2735, the trailer was made by compiling scenes from several science fiction films. It portrayed the Chinese as hunters of alien meat after exhausting all animal life on planet Earth.

Further in the video, the Chinese contract a new virus after devouring Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt.

The grappler posted the trailer on his Instagram profile and captioned it: "Donald Trump sent me this." Ryan shared the post following the novel Corona virus outbreak. However, the decorated grappler has since deleted the post.

The Jiu-Jitsu ace appeared to echo the rhetoric of former US President Donald Trump, who stated that China was responsible for the spread of Coron avirus and called it a "Chinese Virus."

The former President faced intense backlash for making the claim. Understandably, Ryan suffered a similar fate as people started accusing him of being racist for sharing such posts.

Check out some of the reactions Ryan received after sharing the video:

Fans react to Gordon Ryan post, accuse him of racism (Image courtesy: nextshark.com]

Gordon Ryan makes history at the ADCC 2022

Gordon Ryan made history at the ADCC World Championships 2022 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The BJJ specialist, who has been unbeaten in the last four years, became the first man in ADCC history to win gold across three separate weight categories. Ryan won the +88kg category back in 2017 before winning the -99kg category in 2019.

At the recent event, the 27-year-old grappler edged out Heikki Jussila and Victor Hugo in the +99kg division before his semi-final bout against Roosevelt Souza.

The brash American dispatched Souza with an inside heel hook to enter the finals against Nick Rodriguez. He also submitted Rodriguez with a heel hook to capture his fourth title at ADCC.

Later in the day, Ryan added another title to his collection when he met Andre Galvao for the ADCC Superfight title. The 27-year-old took a 12-0 lead over Galvao before submitting the legendary Brazilian with a rear-naked choke at 16:04 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A win over Galvao is a major accomplishment for Ryan. The Brazilian is regarded as one of the greatest grapplers of all time, having held five IBJJF world championships and six ADCC titles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far