"When you're in the gym, you feel good" - Michael Bisping warns Tony Ferguson against taking impact of losing streak lightly

Michael Bisping recently took to his official YouTube channel to talk about the UFC 296 fight between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett and Ferguson will share the cage on December 16th, with the main event for UFC 296 set to be a 170-pound title fight between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

Bisping, a former UFC fighter and champion himself, empathized with Tony Ferguson, saying that he understood 'the rush' that fighting gives him, and that he undersands why Ferguson 'keeps coming back.'

That being said, Bisping cautioned Ferguson that looking and feeling good doesn't necessarily translate to performing well inside the octagon, and that six, potentially seven, straight losses doesn't bode well for 'El Cucuy.'

Bisping said:

"When you're in the gym, you feel good, but when you're in the gym, you're sparring, it's not the same as competition. You're not trying to finish each other. You're not trying to knock each other out. When you're in the gym, you perform like the old version of yourself. When you step into the real life competitive ground, you can't get it together, you can't get the win. When it's seven losses in a row, it would be a sad day. Tony Ferguson should retire."

Despite the cautionary tone of his comments, Bisping ends the video by saying that he thinks Tony Ferguson has a 'very, very good chance.' He believes Ferguson has the power and wrestling advantage, while his jiu-jitsu skill is comparable to Pimblett.

Tony Ferguson announced the Pimblett fight in true 'El Cucuy' fashion

Ferguson has become a fan favorite over the years for a multitude of reasons. From his violent and destructive lightweight run, which saw him go undefeated in 12 straight fights all the way to the interim lightweight championship, to his humorous social media game, fans have backed Ferguson every step of the way.

Most recently, Ferguson took to X to announce his fight with Pimblett for UFC 296, and he did so in Tony Ferguson fashion.

He tweeted:

"We’re back Feel The Magic Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson VS Patrick Pimblett UFC 296 December 16, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada 11 Weeks Out, Get Your Tickets"

Apart from humorosly branding Paddy 'Patrick,' Ferguson's use of emojis was classic 'El Cucuy.'

