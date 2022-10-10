When Howard Stern defended Joe Rogan against cancel culture during Spotify controversy

Last year, Joe Rogan got into hot water with the public and medical professionals after discussing his negative views on Covid-19 vaccinations on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

As many in the public sphere clamored for Spotify to sensor Rogan, radio personality Howard Stern took a rather interesting stance on the Rogan controversy.

While Stern doesn't share Rogan's views on the Covid issue, the American opined that he didn't want to see Rogan canceled.

According to a report by MEDIAite earlier this January, while talking on his SiriusXM radio show, Stern stated that he doesn't want to see Rogan canceled as he is opposed to any kind of censorship:

"I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago... We were friendly at one point, I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian... I’m happy for any young man or woman who can get paid in show business because so many people do not get paid... I'm aginst any kind of censorship. I don't like censorship... I don’t want to see Joe Rogan canceled... Every thing in this world comes down to money."

Many, including rock legend Neil Young, have threatened to take their music off Spotify in protest of the UFC commentator spreading misinformation through his podcast.

When Howard Stern blasted Joe Rogan for using ivermectin to treat Covid

Last year, on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Howard Stern went hard on Rogan for his decision not to take the Covid-19 vaccine and instead use the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat Covid.

The American radio personality questioned why the JRE host was choosing to treat himself with horse dewormers when vaccines were readily available:

"They go [some people] to the doctor and they take horse dewormer [for treating covid]... I heard Joe Rogan was saying, why are you busting my ba**s, I took horse dewormer and a doctor gave it to me. Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine. So why take horse dewormer."

Furthermore, the radio personally urged the public to take the covid vaccine the same way they take preventative vaccines for diseases like polio:

"We have a cure for this dreaded Covid and we are not taking it. Take it, make people take it the same way we take polio vaccines and every other vaccine."

