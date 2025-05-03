When Ilia Topuria gave brutally honest prediction for dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria previously appeared in an interview where he shared that he would surely defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a dream fight.

'La Leyenda' is undefeated in the UFC and boasts an impressive professional MMA record of 16-0-0. He officially vacated his featherweight title on April 12, 2025, in a bid to move up to 155 pounds and become a two-weight champion by securing the lightweight title. As of late, he has expressed strong interest in a blockbuster bout against Islam Makhachev.

Topuria shared that he would like to share the octagon with Nurmagomedov due to his impressive undefeated record of 29-0-0, calling the Dagestani a "worthy" and "honorable" champion.

"I would be happy to share the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has an undefeated record [of] 29-0-0. He has an impressive record for me. Then also [the fight would create] history. He is a worthy and honorable champion for me."

When the interviewer asked him if he would win this fight, Topuria responded by stating "100%".

Check out Topuria's comments about below:

Ilia Topuria confirms that he will fight at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria has recently confirmed that he will be fighting at International Fight Week in June, on the UFC 317 card.

There has been a lot of speculation about 'La Leyenda's' first opponent at lightweight. Topuria has publicly claimed on several occasions that he will only fight on the condition that there is a title involved. However, it remains unclear if his next opponent would be reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev has long expressed his interest in moving up in weight to attain the double champion status. However, he has been unwilling to challenge his training partner, Belal Muhammad, who is the current welterweight champion. Makhachev will be a close spectator of 'Remember the Name's' showdown with Jack della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Topuria has stated that he wants to make fans happy on June 28. This confirms his participation in the UFC 317 card, which takes place on the same day.

"I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

