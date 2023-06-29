"When he invites you to the toilet for a struggle cuddle" - Fans bash Conor McGregor for posting photos with women in light of recent case

Conor McGregor's recent sexual assualt controversy has continued to follow him over recent weeks. 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to post a series of photos taken from the boxing match between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, which was funded by McGregor.

His comments section was flooded by fans who sought to remind the Irishman of the controversy he was involved in several weeks ago.

Conor McGregor has a number of alchohol producing companies, including Proper Twelve Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout, which he proudly parades whenever he gets the chance. 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to share a promotional post for his stout brewing company, and said this:

"Forever @forgedirishstout"

See the post below:

Conor McGregor's post backfired tremendously, as fans poked fun at his recent controversies as well as his apparent lack of interest in returning to the octagon. See some comments below:

"Picture 6 is the look he gives you when he invites you to the toilet for a struggle cuddle"

"I think that we have to accept our faith and realise that Conor's era is over. After him missing the USADA deadline there is no home..."

"My dawg trying to catch another case I see"

Sexual assualt charges coming in T minus..."

Screenshot of fan reactions to McGregor's Instagram post

Conor McGregor's much anticipated return to the sport remains uncertain. The Irishman has maintained the opinion that a fight announcement between himself and Michael Chandler will be made during this season of The Ultimate Fighter. But the weeks continue to tick by without any news.

USADA's lack of clarification as to whether McGregor has missed the deadline to re-enter the pool has added to speculation about the Irishman's return.

Michael Chandler appears confident that he will fight Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been away from action since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' is expected to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the pair were announced as the respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

But, complications regarding McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool have caused speculation about the certainty of the fight.

But Chandler still appears fully confident that he will stand across from Conor McGregor in the octagon at some point. He appeared on After TUF episode 4 last week and said this:

"It's unfortunate... and of course there's the USADA thing looming over everyone's head. I get it, everybody watching right now... it's a huge fight so people are eager for answers, for information... but as far as I'm concerned the fight against Conor is still happening. Maybe it doesn't happen by the end of this year, but it still might..."

Watch the video below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Michael Chandler: As far as I'm concerned the fight against Conor is still happening. Maybe it doesn't happen by the end of this year, which it still might, but if not, it's gonna be first quarter next year.

Michael Chandler: As far as I'm concerned the fight against Conor is still happening. Maybe it doesn't happen by the end of this year, which it still might, but if not, it's gonna be first quarter next year.https://t.co/h0M3cIk48G

Poll : 0 votes