When Israel Adesanya called out Deontay Wilder for making "excuses" after Tyson Fury loss

Former UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya previously slammed Deontay Wilder for the excuses he made after their second fight, which Wilder ended up losing after his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in one of the greatest heavyweight bouts in boxing history, their first time together in the squared circle, and fans awaited the rematch with bated breath.

Come fight night, 'The Gypsy King' proved too much for Wilder. In the aftermath of the fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' blamed the costume he wore during his walkout to the ring for being too heavy and stated that his legs were shot from the very first round.

Israel Adesanya was asked about Deontay Wilder's excuses, which he dismissed by saying:

"Did he actually say that out of his mouth? From his mouth? I don't think that's a good excuse, I don't think that's the reason he lost the fight. The Gypsy King was the better boxer on the night."

Adesanya is also known for his elaborate walkouts, and he praised both Fury and Wilder for walking out in style. Wilder famously wore an ensemble that weighed more than 40 pounds and cost more than 31,000 GBP.

Deontay Wilder says he will knock Anthony Joshua if and when they fight, Joshua reacts

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are both set to compete on the same card as part of The Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Wilder will face Joseph Parker, while Joshua is set to square off against Otto Wallin.

Reports have suggested that if both men are successful on the night, they will face each other in a monumental clash sometime in early 2024. While no official announcement has been made, the fight absolutely makes sense, given where both men are in their careers.

Speaking on a potential bout, Deontay Wilder said that he believes he will knock 'AJ' out. He said:

"I'll knock AJ out. I'll deliver what I was supposed to deliver years ago. I'll deliver what they ran from. I'll deliver what he asked fifty million dollars for. I'mma give him a fifty million dollar knockout."

'AJ' reacted to the clip, saying:

"I honestly listen to what people say sometimes. They're avoided, this person is running, I honestly think some people are deluded. I really do think they've got some sort of long term concussion. Because no one is running. In terms of fifty million, I'm a businessman, If there's fifty million on the table, you think I'm not gonna take it for a fight?"

Check out the interaction here:

Expand Tweet