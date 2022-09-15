When did Israel Adesanya move to New Zealand?

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions currently ruling in the UFC. While 'The Last Stylebender' was born in Lagos, Nigeria, he and his family moved to New Zealand in 2001.

Israel Adesanya and his family settled in Rotorua city, which is located on the southern shores of lake Rotura in New Zealand. Adesanya's parents migrated to New Zealand in order to provide their kids with higher quality-education.

At the age of 11, Israel Adesanya attended Rotura Boys' High School. This is where he became a victim of bullying. In a column on Athletes Voice, Adesanya detailed his early life in New Zealand.

"In New Zealand, I was one of those kids who always felt like the odd one out. If everyone was doing the same thing, I was just, ‘Nah, f*k that sh*t.' I just did what I wanted to do and most times, that didn’t fit in with the status quo. I’d always go against the grain, do my own thing. If anyone had a problem with that, I didn’t care. That’s how I pursued fighting rather than study. And it’s kind of how I met my coach."

Despite Israel Adesanya having tough beginnings to his life in New Zealand, the 185-pound champion made the most of it by achieving success in combat sports. 'The Last Stylebender' now serves as an inspiration to many kids in New Zealand and around the world.

Did Israel Adesanya fight in China?

Before Adesanya could claim middleweight gold in the UFC, the Nigerian-New Zealander had an extensive career in kickboxing. Boasting a 75-5 record in the sport, 'The Last Stylebender' moved and fought in China for a brief period.

Despite Adesanya being alone during his time in China, the fighter made the most of it by going through any obstacle in front of him.

"Those days made me the man I am today. I was out there in China, making my way. I was alone and I just said to them, 'Let me fight, I’ll fight whoever you want.'"

Aged 21, Adesanya found life in China difficult. Not only was he far away from home, but he also experienced barriers in language and often had to deal with fighters way more experienced than him.

He amassed a record of 5-0 before tasting his first defeat.

"It took me a while to adapt, you know. But I settled in and I won the fans over. They took me to heart you know and they started to call me the Black Dragon and I started winning." (H/T SCMP)

While China created many memorable moments in Adesanya's life, the country also gave him an arch-rival in the form of Alex Pereira. Having lost to the Brazilian twice in his kickboxing career, Israel Adesanya will now defend his 185-pound championship against Pereira at UFC 281.

