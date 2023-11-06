When is the Jake Gyllenhaal UFC movie coming out? Here’s the latest on the Roadhouse remake starring Conor McGregor

The highly-anticipated remake of "Road House" featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC superstar Conor McGregor is gearing up for a release on the big screen very soon.

This reimagined version stars the Irishman in a minor role, marking his foray into Hollywood, a path already trodden by legends like Randy Couture, Ronda Rousey, and Georges St-Pierre.

Leading the cast is Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be stepping into the shoes of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC middleweight fighter. In this updated rendition of "Road House," Dalton becomes a bouncer at a Florida roadhouse, only to uncover a labyrinth of deception and peril lurking beneath the surface.

The good news for eager fans is that filming for the movie has already wrapped up, as Gyllenhaal confirmed during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

However, there's still a bit of a wait ahead as the exact date is yet to be disclosed. It can be expected by the end of 2023. The movie is under the capable direction of Doug Liman, renowned for his work on films like "Edge of Tomorrow" and "Swingers." Joel Silver, who also produced the 1989 original, is at the helm of this remake.

The cast boasts an impressive lineup featuring talented actors such as Billy Magnussen, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Daniela Melchior, Hanna Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, Bob Menery, Beau Knapp, Dominique Columbus, Arturo Castro, and B.K. Cannon. With such a star-studded ensemble, "Road House" is gearing up to make a substantial impact when it finally graces the theaters.

"I’ve been kept from my living"- Conor McGregor on his return to the cage

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Conor McGregor bared his heart about his desire to make a triumphant comeback to the UFC.

McGregor drew a compelling parallel between him and the mental challenges faced by fellow fighter Alexander Volkanovski. McGregor stated:

"I’ve been kept from my living for almost three years now. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. It’s beyond frustrating. I just want the date. Give me the date, please. That’s it."

Check out Conor McGregor's interview below: