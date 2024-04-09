Jamahal Hill's rapid rise to fame stands out as one of the most exceptional stories in the history of the UFC.

Hill is preparing for the most important fight of his career as he readies himself to take on the reigning light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, in an effort to regain the title he never lost.

The bout will be the main event of the monumental UFC 300 pay-per-view event, scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Sweet Dreams' secured his UFC contract via Dana White’s Contender Series after only six bouts in his professional journey back in July 2019. Hill's turning point came when he headlined a UFC Fight Night against Johnny Walker in February 2022, where he clinched a first-round knockout victory.

While Hill is celebrated as one of the esteemed 205-pounders in recent times, the exact moment when he clinched the UFC championship might slip the minds of many.

When did Jamahal Hill become champion? Exploring how 'Sweet Dreams' clinched the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Following his TKO victory over Thiago Santos in August 2022, Jamahal Hill proceeded to beat former champion Glover Teixeira on short notice at UFC 283 last January, claiming the then-vacant light heavyweight title.

Initially slated to face champion Jiri Prochazka for the belt in December 2022, Teixeira found himself without an opponent after the Czech Republic native sustained a shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw.

In lieu of the cancellation, the UFC arranged a showdown for the vacant title featuring former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 in December. However, the contest concluded in a split draw, leaving the division without a titleholder until 'Sweet Dreams' decisively conquered Teixeira.

What prompted Jamahal Hill to willingly surrender his title?

Six months after securing the title, Jamahal Hill participated in a basketball game alongside other UFC figures during International Fight Week. As he attempted to maneuver through the center of the lane, he suddenly felt a sharp pop, causing him to collapse to the floor.

After this incident, 'Sweet Dreams' revealed in a YouTube video last July that he had endured a ruptured Achilles tendon. Consequently, he opted to voluntarily relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title to ensure the division's progression:

"If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt? No, I wouldn't. You have to be consistent. I understand, it's the business. The show must go on. I'm not exempt from that."

Check out Jamahal Hill's video below:

