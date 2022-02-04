When Joe Rogan was accused of transphobic comments by Caitlyn Jenner 

Joe Rogan has been caught up in several controversies with his podcast, more so since it became exclusive to Spotify in September 2020.

During episode 1535 of The Joe Rogan Experience, uploaded on September 11, 2020, the stand-up comedian was in conversation with Special Forces operator and retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy. The duo were discussing Rogan's writing process for the 2016 Netflix special 'Triggered'. It was then that the podcaster took a dig at Caitlyn Jenner, her daughters and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show.

Rogan quipped that "maybe if you live with crazy b****es long enough they f***ing turn you into one." Jenner criticized the statement on TMZ Live a few days later:

"He’s a homophobic, transphobic a**. He does this all the time... My daughters have done extremely well. He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work... It is not a joke. It’s serious stuff. I feel Joe Rogan has a lot to learn," said Jenner.

Rogan also addressed the media personality by her pretransition name, William Bruce Jenner, deadnaming and misgendering her in the process:

"I’ve been gender dysphoric my entire life. Once I got to the point in life where my kids were raised, and they’re doing well, I thought maybe I'd live the remainder of my life authentically. It has been the most wonderful experience I ever had," Jenner added.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows support to Joe Rogan after he released apology video on social media

Joe Rogan has been called out by several people for providing 'COVID-19 misinformation'. He stirred even more controversy when he tested positive for coronavirus and confessed to using the antiparasitic drug ivermectin.

There have been protests online about bringing down the JRE podcast. Rogan decided to cool everyone down by posting an apology video on Instagram, promising to do better research and add more balance to his show.

Hollywood actor and former WWE star Dwayne Johnson immediately applauded Rogan in the comments:

"Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking the tequila with you," replied Dwayne Johnson.

