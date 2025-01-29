When Joe Rogan applauded Israel Adesanya's humility after UFC 281 loss to Alex Pereira: "Fu*king fur coat like a king"

Joe Rogan once praised Israel Adesanya for how he handled his loss against Alex Pereira in the UFC.

In November 2022, Adesanya and Pereira headlined UFC 281 to continue a long-standing rivalry that started in kickboxing. The world-class fighters showcased an epic back-and-forth battle, with Pereira winning by fifth-round TKO to claim the middleweight title.

Following the defeat, Adesanya attended the post-event press conference wearing a fur coat and accepted the disappointing result. Rogan later had this to say about Adesanya's humility during episode #1900 of The Joe Rogan Experience:

"That Stylebender fight, how crazy was that? The way he responded to that loss was better than anybody ever. The dude shows up to the press conference with a fu*king fur coat like a king. Dope a*s watch on and just says he got me. He basically said, 'The hunter is now the hunted, I'm coming after him. I'm gonna find a way to beat that dude. I was on my way to beating him and he got me.' He was honest about all of it."

Adesanya and Pereira fought for a second time in the UFC in April 2023. Adesanya seemed close to being finished before he landed a counter right hand that knocked out Pereira, leading to 'The Last Stylebender' reclaiming the middleweight title.

Israel Adesanya remains confident following a two-fight skid

Israel Adesanya's win against Alex Pereira was followed by consecutive shocking defeats against Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. Later this week, Feb. 1, Adesanya looks to return to the win column when he faces Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Adesanya had this to say about his mindset:

"I don't need anything really from this game. It's just what I want to do and I want to compete at the highest level because I still feel like I am the best and I'll prove that. Again, I'm quietly confident with my skills and the work I've put in for this fight so I can't wait to just go in there and just do the work..."

Adesanya enters Saturday's event as the No.2-ranked UFC middleweight. Meanwhile, Imavov is ranked No.5 following a three-fight winning streak against Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen.

