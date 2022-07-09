"Definitely fugazi" - When Joe Rogan called out Twitter-alternative Gettr for "f***ery" only days after joining 

It didn't take long after joining Twitter-alternative Gettr for Joe Rogan to dismiss the platform. In January of this year, Rogan appeared on The Tim Dillon Show episode #283 and stated that he believed the platform had "ported" his Twitter followers onto itself.

The comment came after the host, Tim Dillon, stated that the UFC commentator already had over 9 million followers on the platform.

"This is where the f***ery is. They take all my Twitter followers... and then they port those over."

This led Dillion to ask Rogan if Gettr was a "fugazi", to which Rogan replied:

"Definitely fugazi."

Watch the full podcast below:

When the platform first gained popularity, Rogan was seemingly excited to join Gettr. On January 3, 2022, the podcaster had stated on Gettr that he joined the platform just in case Twitter gets "even dumber" after the platform had been banning prominent individuals.

The last time Rogan posted on the platform was January 10, which was a video of the podcaster at a shooting range. However, Gettr now displays how many followers the UFC commentator really has.

On Gettr alone, Rogan has 1.3 million followers, but the social media site also shows his 9.2 million Twitter followers on his profile page.

Why has Joe Rogan stopped Donald Trump from appearing on the JRE podcast?

Not only does Joe Rogan have ill-feelings towards the "Trump-friendly" social media platform, Gettr, but the podcaster also has no interest in Donald Trump being a guest on the JRE.

Speaking on Lex Fridman's podcast, Rogan explained that he has turned down the opportunity to host the former president on his podcast multiple times:

"I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said 'no' every time. I don't wanna help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

Watch the full podcast episode below:

The main reason behind Joe Rogan's stance against hosting Trump was seemingly due to not wanting to help the controversial former president win any future elections, should Trump run for president again.

The JRE experience has hosted politicians in the past, most famously having Bernie Sanders as a guest back in August 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far