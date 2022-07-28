"She's like a bowling ball at the end of the rope. Boom!" - When Joe Rogan claimed that Amanda Nunes has the best KO in women's MMA history

Joe Rogan once made the case that Amanda Nunes boasts the best knockout victory in the history of women's MMA.

In 2019, the UFC color commentator hosted an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with former fighter Din Thomas. During the podcast, the two MMA personalities discussed various topics within the sport.

While talking about Nunes, Rogan said that with her knockout win over Cris Cyborg, 'The Lioness' surpassed Holly Holm and Jessica Andrade to have the best KO in women's MMA.

"Until Amanda knocked out Cyborg, she [Holm] had the greatest highlight-reel KO in a championship fight. Yeah, in a championship fight, because I think that Jessica Andrade, when she knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz, that was a bigger knockout than Holly Holm's. Well, not bigger, it was right up there. But Amanda just took the f**king cake. She's like, 'You think you saw the best women's MMA KO ever? Hold my beer.' Because it's who [Cyborg] she did it to... She's like a bowling ball at the end of a rope. Boom!"

Nunes and Cyborg faced off in a superfight at UFC 232. The contest, although short-lived, was a thrilling slugfest that ended with a knockout win for 'The Lioness' in just 51 seconds.

Amanda Nunes will look to avenge her loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 277

At UFC 269, Julianna Pena broke Amanda Nunes' 12-fight win streak by submitting her in the second round to be crowned the new bantamweight queen.

The two athletes have now been matched up for a second encounter at UFC 277. An interim flyweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will serve as the co-main event.

In the lead-up to the UFC 277 event, the Brazilian sat down for an interview with Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA. At one point during the interaction, Nunes admitted that she had become too comfortable ahead of her first fight with Pena.

"Yeah, I got very comfortable, and you want to enjoy your life when you do all the things that I did. I want to travel, I want to go see my family, I want to rest a little bit. And then the tendency is like, you slow down a little bit."

