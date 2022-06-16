When Joe Rogan was contacted by Church of Scientology regarding Ron Miscavige's book 

Joe Rogan revealed that the Church of Scientology contacted him after he invited former members Ron Miscavige and Leah Remini on his popular podcast.

The UFC commentator read the statement during Miscavige's interview on a 2017 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. According to the Church of Scientology, Miscavige was merely trying to capitalize on the popularity of his son, David Miscavige, who is a high-ranking officer in the religious organization:

"Ronald Miscavige is seeking to make money on the name of his famous son," the statement read. "David Miscavige has taken care of his father throughout his life, both financially and by helping him in even the most dire circumstances."

Miscavige admitted that he was the one to lead his family to the religion. However, he left in 2012 after growing disillusioned with the inner workings of the church. Miscavige revealed that the church was conducting dubious practices, claiming that at one point, the church hired a private investigator to spy on him.

Miscavige proceeded to author a book about his bizarre experiences with the Church of Scientology. His book, titled Ruthless: Scientology, My Son David Miscavige, and Me, also discussed how the church created a wedge between him and his son.

Watch the full interview with Ron Miscavige in the clip below:

When Joe Rogan talked about Scientology with Leah Remini

Prior to his interview with Ron Miscavige, Joe Rogan had a conversation with actress Leah Remini, another former member of the Church of Scientology. Discussing her experience being born and raised in the religion, Remini said:

"We went from, 'Don't talk until you're spoken to' to 'Hey, we see you as spiritual beings, we want you to talk to us, we want you to communicate. You're not children, you're spirits in a little body.' So immediately that kind of indoctrination begins."

Listen to Leah Remini's full interview on the JRE podcast below:

Remini converted to Scientology at the tender age of eight. However, she left in 2013, believing the church was corrupt and abusive to its members. She proceeded to expose the religious organization in a popular documentary series titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

