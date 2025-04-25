When Joe Rogan credited Ronda Rousey effect for launching Conor McGregor into global superstardom

Joe Rogan once credited Ronda Rousey as the catalyst for creating global MMA stars such as Conor McGregor. During her peak, Rousey was the biggest female combat star on the planet, paving the way for others to step into the limelight.

During her run in Strikeforce and the UFC between 2011-2015, 'Rowdy' put women's MMA on the map. Her dominant victories, which became synonymous with her devastating armbar submission, saw her climb to the top of the women's bantamweight division as well as achieve mainstream success.

Rousey would go on to feature on the cover of magazines such as Men's Fitness and Sports Illustrated as appeared in Hollywood movies like The Expendables and Fast & Furious franchises.

While many of the newer generation of MMA fans typically believe Conor McGregor was the first to break the mould and become a mainstream success, Joe Rogan believes it was actually Ronda Rousey who got the ball rolling.

Speaking on a UFC broadcast back in 2018, Rogan stated:

"Rousey's appearances in the early UFC changed people's perception of what fighting is. She did that for women. 100%. She put MMA on a far bigger map than anybody before her. Part of the reason why Conor McGregor became so big, and people became so big after her, is because of her. Because she got people into the sport that had no idea what it was before. Young girls that had no desire to watch men fighting each other, but they saw this beautiful woman throwing people on their back and armbarring them...[She is] a pioneer like no other."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:27):

Joe Rogan explains why he stays away from toxicity on social media

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the toxic nature of social media and explained why he stays away from being involved in any negative engagement with fans.

Due to the sheer size of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator faces negative comments more than most. While that would understandably become tiresome for some people, Rogan recently revealed he pays no attention to the negative side of social media.

Speaking on a recent episode of JRE, he said:

"I don’t get involved in these like hissy fits online, particularly on Twitter... As someone who looks at everyone like a child or a baby, I’m not angry that people do that. I understand the appeal of it... If you look at the majority of discourse on social media regarding hot-button issues, it’s disrespectful, contentious, sh*tty, and insulting. I’ve decided, over time in my life, to not do that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (37:40):

