  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • When Joe Rogan credited Ronda Rousey effect for launching Conor McGregor into global superstardom

When Joe Rogan credited Ronda Rousey effect for launching Conor McGregor into global superstardom

By Will Miles
Modified Apr 25, 2025 13:07 GMT
When Joe Rogan (left) credited Ronda Rousey (center) for Conor McGregor
When Joe Rogan (left) credited Ronda Rousey (center) for Conor McGregor's (right) sucess [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan once credited Ronda Rousey as the catalyst for creating global MMA stars such as Conor McGregor. During her peak, Rousey was the biggest female combat star on the planet, paving the way for others to step into the limelight.

Ad

During her run in Strikeforce and the UFC between 2011-2015, 'Rowdy' put women's MMA on the map. Her dominant victories, which became synonymous with her devastating armbar submission, saw her climb to the top of the women's bantamweight division as well as achieve mainstream success.

Rousey would go on to feature on the cover of magazines such as Men's Fitness and Sports Illustrated as appeared in Hollywood movies like The Expendables and Fast & Furious franchises.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While many of the newer generation of MMA fans typically believe Conor McGregor was the first to break the mould and become a mainstream success, Joe Rogan believes it was actually Ronda Rousey who got the ball rolling.

Speaking on a UFC broadcast back in 2018, Rogan stated:

"Rousey's appearances in the early UFC changed people's perception of what fighting is. She did that for women. 100%. She put MMA on a far bigger map than anybody before her. Part of the reason why Conor McGregor became so big, and people became so big after her, is because of her. Because she got people into the sport that had no idea what it was before. Young girls that had no desire to watch men fighting each other, but they saw this beautiful woman throwing people on their back and armbarring them...[She is] a pioneer like no other."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:27):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan explains why he stays away from toxicity on social media

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the toxic nature of social media and explained why he stays away from being involved in any negative engagement with fans.

Due to the sheer size of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator faces negative comments more than most. While that would understandably become tiresome for some people, Rogan recently revealed he pays no attention to the negative side of social media.

Ad

Speaking on a recent episode of JRE, he said:

"I don’t get involved in these like hissy fits online, particularly on Twitter... As someone who looks at everyone like a child or a baby, I’m not angry that people do that. I understand the appeal of it... If you look at the majority of discourse on social media regarding hot-button issues, it’s disrespectful, contentious, sh*tty, and insulting. I’ve decided, over time in my life, to not do that."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (37:40):

youtube-cover
About the author
Will Miles

Will Miles

Twitter icon

Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.

Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.

He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.

Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.

His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications