"Made me f****ng sick" - When Joe Rogan lashed out at Kamala Harris over truancy laws with JRE guest Josh Dubin

When Joe Rogan hosted lawyer Josh Dubin on episode #1521 of the JRE podcast, the duo started discussing United States Vice President Kamala Harris' previous legal decisions.

Rogan was furious with Harris' views surrounding truancy laws in the United States. The VP has previously made comedic remarks about sending an attorney to intimidate a homeless single mother who was struggling to send her children to school.

While speaking about Harris' truancy legal stance with Dubin, Rogan stated:

"Well the truant children thing made me f****ng sick! She went after the parents of truant children and threatened them with jail time!"

Harris reportedly told the attorney to "look really mean" when attempting to speak to the homeless mother. Rogan continued his rage and said that he couldn't imagine being a single mother who was trying their best, only be threatened with jail time:

"Imagine you're a single mom, you're just doing your best to put food on the table, you have to work two jobs and your kids are understandably f****ng up and not being in school because there's no father around."

Truancy is mostly common in households with lower incomes in the United States, which is likely why Joe Rogan was so furious that the most vulnerable of society were being seemingly targeted by Vice President Harris.

Joe Rogan believes Tulsi Gabbard would be a better United States leader than Kamala Harris

When Joe Rogan hosted former UFC fighter Gina Carano on episode #1837 of the JRE podcast, the UFC color commentator stated that he felt Tulsi Gabbard would make a great leader and future president, despite Kamala Harris currently being the VP:

"She'd be a amazing leader. But the thing is they are scared of her. They are so scared of her that she has all the qualities they want. You want a woman president, there you go. You want a woman of color, there you go. You want a woman who's a veteran, there you go."

Gabbard is a Hawaii Army National Guard veteran and the first Hindu member of congress, which seemed to be two of the biggest reasons Rogan was keen for the politician to take charge.

As mentioned above, it's clear that the UFC commentator isn't a fan of the many legal opinions Harris has had in the past. Rogan has previously stated that he would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden, but has often voted for Libertarian candidates during elections.

