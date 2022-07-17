Create
When Joe Rogan listed the reasons he didn't believe the moon landing was real

Joe Rogan at the UFC 200 weigh-ins
Ujwal Jain
Ujwal Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 17, 2022 11:25 AM IST

In a decade-old interview, comedian Joe Rogan laid out the reasons why he thought the moon landing was fake. Rogan suggested that the moon landing footage was the work of CGI, much like the movie King Kong.

Furthermore, according to Rogan, the supposed moon landing took place at the apex of a twenty-year solar cycle. The UFC commentator opined that the protective gear of the astronauts would not have been enough to ensure their survival on the trip:

"There have only been seven trips human beings ever gone past 400 miles.... Even if you got outside that band, you have to deal with solar cycles. Here's the apex of a 20-year solar cycle was between 1969 and 1972... Any one of those guys out there in those tiny little aluminum shielded crafts would have been killed instantly during any solar flare."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about the moon landing on Mancow's Morning Madhouse radio show:

As per Rogan, all the footage of the moon landing looked fake. He further added that the Americans staged this pretend trip to win the Cold War against the Russians:

"You look at any of the footage online, it looks ridiculous... You know why because in 1969 nobody anticipated we were going to have VCR's and the internet, we were going to be able to watch that. They wanted to win the cold war. The Soviet Union had over ten first in space... But Americans were more advanced in trickery."

Joe Rogan on why he used to be a moon landing denier

In an episode of JRE with American journalist Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan said that it was an extremely convincing Fox documentary called "Did We Go to the Moon" that once made him a moon landing denier:

"Fox had a documentary called Conspiracy theory: Did We Go to the Moon... They got me hookline and sinker and for years I believed that we didn't go to the moon."

Watch the full JRE clip below:

However, the comedian explained that he changed his stance after speaking to astrophysicists like Neil DeGrasse Tyson and doing some critical thinking of his own.

The 54-year-old agreed that he was soo bougth into the idea that the moon landing was fake that he initially disregarded all the contrary evidence:

"I had taken every thing that I saw in that documentary... And with a hundred percent conformation bias, I only looked at that and I didn't look at all the contrary evidence."

Edited by David Andrew

