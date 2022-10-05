"I am in the upper 1% in all of time" – When Joe Rogan said he's become "numb" to people getting injured

Joe Rogan claims to be oblivious to the injuries sustained by fighters in the UFC.

In episode #1695 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and well-known comic Andrew Schulz discussed the brutal leg injury suffered by Conor McGregor during UFC 264.

The UFC color commentator admitted that it was the first time he had witnessed an injury to this degree of brutality. However, Rogan claimed that he became "numb" to people's injuries as he was exposed to more and more violence sitting cageside commentating.

Discussing McGregor's leg injury at UFC 264, the JRE podcast host said:

"I don't think the referee saw when it broke but then he recognised when he was down, his leg was in a f***ed up angle. That was the first time I had ever seen that live. But now I have seen it several times. Arm breaks several times. I have seen so many people get f***ed up...I am a little numb to people getting injured for sure...If you looked at all of human history, the amount of people that have seen people get the f**k beaten out of them, I am in the upper one percent in all of time."

Joe Rogan talks about Adolf Hitler's appearance during the 1936 Olympic Games

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan commentated on the Nazi leader's behaviour during the 1936 Olympics and claimed that Hitler might have been on illicit drugs given his incessant shaking during the event.

The UFC color commentator said:

"I was watching a video of Hitler tweaking. Hitler's on speed. He did a lot of speed. He's at the 1936 Olympics and he's sitting in the audience like this...like tweaking...He's just rocking back and forth. Tweaking. 100% tweaking. So, I mean there's no way you rock like that if you're not on speed."

**Methamphetamine, or speed, is largely synthesized in crystals. It is then consumed via various methods, including snorting, injecting and smoking. It is highly-addictive and neurotoxic.

