"Ric Flair is a bad motherf***er" - When Joe Rogan sent an open invitation to the WWE legend for a podcast appearance

In the 15th MMA show edition of JRE, Joe Rogan showered praise on American pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair. The UFC commentator stated that Flair was a "bad motherf***er" and invited the former WWE superstar on the podcast.

Responding to Brendan Schaub's suggestion that Rogan should invite the wrestler on his podcast, the comedian said:

"Ric Flair is a bad motherf***er... I would love to have him on here [on JRE]. Rick if you're out there sir, open invitation."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Ric Flair below:

Furthermore, the podcast host explained that Ric Flair's catchphrases were so iconic that people, even to this day, remember them.

The 54-year-old added that Flair is such a big figure in wrestling that he has essentially been immortalized in pop culture.

Watch some of Ric Flair's iconic trash talk below:

It seems even age can’t keep Flair down. The 73-year-old is currently gearing up for his last wrestling match. The WWE legend will grace the ring one last time on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions.

'The Nature Boy' and his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will take on former WWE and TNA superstar Jeff Jarett and AEW's Jay Lethal in the pro-wrestling bout.

Joe Rogan says Ric Flair is important to America

In the 1338th edition of JRE, comedian Joe Rogan stated that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was important to America. The UFC commentator said that Flair, in his prime, was a great character:

"Guys like that are important to America. That guy was such a character in his prime with his suits... Dude, he was a like, he is a character that made his way into what? A thousand rap songs?"

Watch the full JRE clip below:

Rogan explained that people are appreciating Flair's in-ring antics more and more as they get older. He added that Flair's over-the-top persona is truly artistic:

"I think everybody appreciates this guy... As you get older and you see things like this you appreciate them... You can think they are cheesy when you're young but as you get older you go, yeah that's f***ing awesome. The fact that this guy is this tank with this beautiful golden mullet, with those crazy sunglasses, saying all this nutty s**t. Dude, that's an artist."

