Ric Flair set to team up with AEW star against WWE Hall of Famer and Jay Lethal in his final wrestling match

Ric Flair's opponents have finally been announced for his last match on July 31.

At 73 years of age, The Nature Boy will step into the ring one last time in Nashville, Tennessee, at Starrcast V as Jim Crockett Promotions presents Ric Flair's Last Match.

It was revealed today at 6:05 PM EST that the 16-time world champion would be teaming up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to take on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal.

The pay-per-view event will be streamed live on FITE on Sunday, July 31 at 7 PM EST for $34.99.

Ric Flair's Last Match card is stacked

If you aren't overly enthused about seeing The Nature Boy lace up the boots one more time, Starrcast is hoping the rest of the card will still entice you to want to order the event.

Ric Flair's Last Match will feature stars from All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT, MLW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, AAA, and WWE. There's truly something for everyone on this show.

The following is the list of confirmed matches for the Jim Crockett Promotions event at Starrcast V:

Tag Team Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. IMPACT World Championship: Josh Alexander defends against Jacob Fatu of MLW.

Josh Alexander defends against Jacob Fatu of MLW. Impact Knockouts Title Match: Jordynne Grace defends against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering.

Jordynne Grace defends against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering. TagTeam Match: Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Kerry and Ricky Morton (w/ Robert Gibson).

Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Kerry and Ricky Morton (w/ Robert Gibson). Tag Team Match: The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs.

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs. Four-way Match: Laredo Kid vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix vs. Bandido.

Laredo Kid vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix vs. Bandido. Tag Team Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards).

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards). Harry Smith vs. Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux).

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita.

What do you make of Flair's opponents on July 31? Do you truly believe this is the last time we see The Nature Boy step into the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

