"That's sad. Those guys are getting hustled" - When Joe Rogan was shocked after Andrew Schulz tells him about OnlyFans models' fan interactions

Joe Rogan made a discovery about OnlyFans during his conversation with fellow comedian Andrew Schulz.

The popular podcaster learned that some men are being led to believe they're communicating with the models when they're really just chatting with a designated chat representative.

Schulz claimed that he learned an industry secret through an OnlyFans creator. During episode #1695 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the comic said:

"Do you know that it's all rigged? I spoke to this OnlyFans girl, they have people who text the guys. So these chicks... This is the game, the girls go with the company. The company takes all their pictures, populates their OnlyFans – there's companies that do this, they're like an agency."

Schulz furthered that some models don't even run their accounts, much less interact with the patrons. The host of the FLAGRANT podcast added:

"They take like 25%, they take all your pictures, fly you to LA [Los Angeles], do all the things, and then they have people who interact with their fans – talk sexy to them and say, 'I can't wait to see you.' So they keep you engaged and you f***ing fall in love with them and then the girls don't got to do s***."

Throughout Schulz's story, Rogan appeared to be very surprised by the discovery. He also expressed his sympathy for subscribers who were potentially being misled.

"Wow! That's sad," Rogan exclaimed. "That makes me sad. Those guys are getting hustled."

Check out the clip below:

Joe Rogan discusses the growth of OnlyFans

It appears that Joe Rogan is massively interested in OnlyFans. This isn't the only time Joe Rogan has discussed the content subscription platform on his Spotify-exclusive show.

During a previous interview with Theo Von, the two comics talked about the platform and how it's gained popularity over the years. Rogan started reading an article about OnlyFans and was surprised to learn that the site houses over a million creators at the time.

The UFC color commentator said:

"If you think about how many girls are making stupendous amounts of money on OnlyFans... Woah! OnlyFans has over 1 million creators let's imagine that's worldwide. Up from 70,000 in 2019. So all those people jumped on board during the pandemic. That makes sense."

Watch the video below:

