When Joe Rogan weighed in on Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest in connection with Jeffrey Epstein case - "How quick before they kill her?"

Joe Rogan previously chimed in on Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest, believing that it was only a matter of time before the disgraced was silenced.

The veteran UFC commentator spoke about the issue on episode #1505 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) with guest Hannibal Buress. The 54-year-old speculated:

"I am very curious now that this Ghislaine Maxwell lady has been arrested. You know, Jeffrey Epstein's confidant. First of all, how quick before they kill her? Second of all, if they don't kill her, what is she going to say and who's going down? 'Cause there's a lot of people going down."

Maxwell was convicted on December 29, 2021, of sex trafficking and related charges for luring girls, some as young as 14, into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit. The late Epstein, of course, was notorious for being arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Maxwell's lawyers recently filed a court motion seeking to secure a lighter sentence for their client. The attorneys claimed that one of Maxwell's cellmates threatened to kill her.

The lawyers also argued that Maxwell should not be treated as a surrogate for Epstein. In the filing, they wrote, "This Court cannot sentence Ms. Maxwell as if she were a proxy for Epstein simply because Epstein is no longer here." Maintaining their client's innocence, they added:

"Ms. Maxwell cannot and should not bear all the punishment for which Epstein should have been held responsible. Ms Maxwell has already experienced a hard time during detention under conditions far more onerous and punitive than any experienced by a typical pretrial detainee, and she is preparing to spend significantly more time behind bars. Her life has been ruined." [H/T: The Guardian]

Joe Rogan talks about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Joe Rogan talked about the unanswered questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during #1764 of his wildly-popular Spotify show.

Rogan broke the issue down with his friends and fellow comedians Ari Shaffir, Shane Gillis, and Mark Normand. The men covered the issue in a variety of ways, from joking about the scandal to theorizing who else could be involved.

Ultimately, the group agreed that it would be difficult to get to the bottom of the investigation, especially after Epstein's death.

