When Jon Jones did the Valentina Shevchenko dance in the lead up to his heavyweight title win [Watch]

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones ran into flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko before their respective bouts against Ciryl Gane and Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

Ad

'Bones' attained double-champion status by defeating 'Bon Gamin' via first-round submission in the headliner for UFC 285. On the other hand, 'Bullet's' nine-fight win streak was snapped by Grasso, as she tapped out to a rear-naked chokehold in the fourth round of their co-headliner.

In the lead-up to the fights, the UFC shared an episode of their Embedded vlog series on YouTube, capturing the wholesome moment when Jones ran into Shevchenko and greeted her by mimicking her iconic celebration dance. 'Bones' expressed that he is a big fan of hers and that he was rooting for her in her upcoming bout.

Ad

Trending

"You know, I'm a massive fan. I'm pulling for you girl. Do your thing."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the video below:

Ad

Shevchenko reclaimed her title by defeating Grasso via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout at UFC 306. She is now scheduled to lock horns with Manon Fiorot for the first title defense of her second reign at UFC 315 on May 10. On the flipside, Jones went on to defend his heavyweight title against UFC veteran Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. A much-awaited bout between himself and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is yet to materialize.

Ad

Jon Jones hints at Tom Aspinall fight while showcasing fight poster collection

Jon Jones recently shared a post on Instagram, where he showcased his impressive collection of 23 fight posters and hinted at a potential Tom Aspinall fight to complete his legacy. He also stated that he has not hung up a poster from the Stipe Miocic fight yet, claiming he hasn't got the time for it. He wrote:

Ad

"As you can see, [I] still haven't framed or hung the Stipe fight yet. Been moving a million miles an hour lately. But there's one last perfect spot left on my wall of victory."

He added:

"The wall's almost filled, but trust me, the story's still being written. The best is yet to come."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.