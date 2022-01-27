When Jorge Masvidal said he would not fight Colby Covington - "That's my little brother"

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington has become one of the most talked about rivalries in the MMA world. The two have been extremely vocal about their disdain for each other and the feud has only gotten worse.

However, there was a time when Masvidal and 'Chaos' shared a cordial relationship. Interestingly, the two welterweights used to be training partners and even roommates.

In the lead-up to his fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC 217, 'Gamebred' was asked whether he would fight Covington for the UFC title. Masvidal responded in the negative, calling 'Chaos' his "little brother".

"I don't wanna fight Colby, man. Like I said, that's my little brother. And our plan was always to, like, rule the division... We were together sharing an apartment. We were both broke. I'm always cheering for him. If he fights for the title, I'll be there watching him, cheering him on. I'll be in his corner," said Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal calls Colby Covington a "snake" in a recent interview

Jorge Masvidal recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's show The MMA Hour. At one point during the conversation, the 37-year-old reflected on his days of friendship with Covington and called him a "snake".

According to Masvidal:

"He was living off my couch, he was eating my meal prep – food that they were giving me because I was already sponsored. He was an amateur coming in. It just [puts] a lot of things in perspective. You come into this world alone and you probably come out of it alone as well. This guy is a legit snake so I can't wait to [punch him]. Ask Jon Jones about it. Motherf***ing Jon Jones has nothing nice to say about him. How about [Tyron] Woodley? Woodley ain't got nothing nice to say about him."

After a long wait, the two welterweights are finally scheduled to clash at UFC 272 in March. 'Gamebred' and Covington will headline the event in a non-title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

