Khabib Nurmagomedov is a legend in the MMA world, having achieved an impressive record of 29 wins and 0 losses during his reign as the undefeated lightweight champion. His incredible success in the sport has solidified his status as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

However, even someone as accomplished as 'The Eagle' is not immune to controversy. The Dagestani's attempt to offer offensive advice to women interested in pursuing a career in MMA has sparked backlash. While Khabib's intentions may have been well-meaning, his comments have received widespread criticism for being insensitive and dismissive of the challenges faced by female fighters in the male-dominated sport.

During a public interaction in 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov remarked:

"For females, I have very good advice, be fighters at home. And one more advice, all the time, finish your husband."

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Instagram user @amiri.ali._ mentioned:

"Hold on bratha this wasn’t fathers plan."

Another user @eddieafonso stated:

"Back to cave we go."

@samay_jain_2002 thinks that Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments are not funny:

"Seriously, How is this remotely funny?"

@whyjee_ remarked:

"Well he married his cousin so..."

Social media user @musicbyshaan stated:

"This is the most L thing ever."

Reddit user u/sspiritusmundi reacted:

"There is a reason of why there is a boom of Dagestan/Muslim fighters in MMA right now and none of them are women."

Another user mentioned:

"In today's news: Khabib is a piece of sh*t. Tune in next time, when everybody forgets about it again."

u/Standard-Ad82 wrote:

"Why does he always bring religion into things for guys a boring grappler anyways I would literally pay to see this guy absolutely sparkedddd out."

Social media user u/LockdownBoy remarked:

"Sc*mbag from an oppressive religion has scumbag opinions, no surprise here."

@falkhammermueller reacted:

"That's 300 years ago. We're in the 21st century."

Paulo Costa pokes fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov's widely known bathtub photo

Paulo Costa known for his controversial remarks on social media has once again sparked controversy. This time, his target was none other than the highly respected UFC Hall-of-Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Borrhachina' recently took to social media to troll Nurmagomedov by sharing a popular bathtub photo that has become synonymous with the retired fighter. The photo, which depicts 'The Eagle' relaxing in a tub with other Dagestani fighters, including the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, has been the subject of numerous memes and jokes in the past.

The former middleweight title challenger wrote on Twitter:

"How to take pic with woman , how to take pic with men . Wise man."

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA



wise man How take pic with woman , how take pic with man’s .wise man How take pic with woman , how take pic with man’s . 🙏 wise man https://t.co/xvJVmV06oh

Poll : 0 votes