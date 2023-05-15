When Khabib Nurmagomedov stood up for Tony Ferguson amidst journalist’s provocative ‘mental problems’ question

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a rivalry with Tony Ferguson as they were linked to one another throughout his career. But, there was a line that he refused to cross.

During a Dominance MMA press conference, Nurmagomedov was asked about Ferguson's mental health and whether he believed that the former interim lightweight champion had mental problems. He stood up for his rival and mentioned that he didn't want to comment on his opponent's family or mental health.

"Honesty, nothing personal here, I don't want to talk about his problem, like family stuff, mental stuff, like this is his problem. You know, leave him alone."

The press conference took place prior to their scheduled fight. 'The Eagle' also brought up that if 'El Cucuy' needed help than he should receive it and mentioned that he doesn't believe it's good to talk about an opponent's mental health to promote a fight, saying:

"I don't want to talk about his problem because everybody sits here, everybody have...nobody safe. You know, if he needs help, we have to help him, but we gonna fight next month. I don't want to think about him, he's my opponent and talk about his mental problem, I don't think it's like good stuff."

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson didn't end up materializing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the former TUF winner fighting Justin Gaethje instead.

Georges St-Pierre would've accepted a fight if Khabib Nurmagomedov called him out

Georges St-Pierre recently revealed that he would've been willing to come out of retirement if Khabib Nurmagomedov called him out after his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, St-Pierre mentioned that he heard from others close to 'The Eagle' to be prepared as it was believed the lightweight king would call him out, saying:

"I was doing the commentating [for RDS] and everybody told me, even in his entourage told me, 'be ready cause he's gonna call you out.' So I thought okay, I'm coming out of retirement...And then he took his mic and retired and nobody saw that coming."

It would have been interesting to see who would have a fight between the two UFC Hall of Famers.

