When was the last time Miesha Tate fought in the UFC?

MMA fans are very excited for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises as it marks the return of fan-favorite Miesha Tate after an absence of over four years. Her last fight in the UFC was against Raquel Pennington on November 12th, 2016.
She will fight veteran UFC fighter Marion Reneau in the co-main event on the card. Aside from being Miesha Tate's comeback fight, it could quite possibly be Reneau's last in the UFC.
Tate's last fight didn't go to plan. She lost against Pennington via unanimous decision. The loss came after she lost her UFC women's bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' went on to become one of the greatest fighters of all time and remains the bantamweight champion.
However, things weren't so great for 'Cupcake.' She was facing some issues in her personal life, and her professional failures didn't help. Miesha Tate retired just months after she reached the pinnacle of her career.
Her first attempt at fighting for the UFC women's bantamweight title was unsuccessful as she lost against Ronda Rousey in 2013. The result spurred an incredible run from Tate as she then went on to win four fights in a row before getting the title shot again.
However, this time around, the champion was Holly Holm, who had just beaten Rousey to win the belt. Miesha Tate was her first and last title defense. 'Cupcake' pulled off a massive upset win after a five-round war.
Tate achieved cult status among fans, and her win over Holm proved to be the best moment of her career.
Also read: UFC history: When Miesha Tate choked out Holly Holm
Miesha Tate and her come-back fight against Marion Reneau
Both Miesha Tate and Marion Reneau made weight ahead of their fight at UFC Vegas 31. However, this might be a bad match-up as Reneau has lost her last four fights via unanimous decision. Tate has also lost her last two, but a long lay-off might have benefitted her game.
The 44-year-old Reneau deserves a great send-off and a win here would help her get what she deserves after fighting in the UFC for five years. Fans would love to see how Miesha Tate will look in her comeback fight, and hence it will be one of the most anticipated fights on the card.