When was the last time Miesha Tate fought in the UFC?

MMA fans are very excited for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises as it marks the return of fan-favorite Miesha Tate after an absence of over four years. Her last fight in the UFC was against Raquel Pennington on November 12th, 2016.

She will fight veteran UFC fighter Marion Reneau in the co-main event on the card. Aside from being Miesha Tate's comeback fight, it could quite possibly be Reneau's last in the UFC.

"Fighting is a part of me and it stayed a part of me. But the 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚, that's where I found the 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚 has been lit again"



Former UFC champ @MieshaTate returns to the Octagon TOMORROW AT #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/Be1s1uvLeq — UFC (@ufc) July 17, 2021

Tate's last fight didn't go to plan. She lost against Pennington via unanimous decision. The loss came after she lost her UFC women's bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' went on to become one of the greatest fighters of all time and remains the bantamweight champion.

However, things weren't so great for 'Cupcake.' She was facing some issues in her personal life, and her professional failures didn't help. Miesha Tate retired just months after she reached the pinnacle of her career.

Her first attempt at fighting for the UFC women's bantamweight title was unsuccessful as she lost against Ronda Rousey in 2013. The result spurred an incredible run from Tate as she then went on to win four fights in a row before getting the title shot again.

However, this time around, the champion was Holly Holm, who had just beaten Rousey to win the belt. Miesha Tate was her first and last title defense. 'Cupcake' pulled off a massive upset win after a five-round war.

Tate achieved cult status among fans, and her win over Holm proved to be the best moment of her career.

Miesha Tate is back! 🧁



She became the third women's bantamweight champion in 2016 when she got a hold of Holly Holm and didn't let go!#UFCVegas31 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/ohNOXamXgl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 15, 2021

Miesha Tate and her come-back fight against Marion Reneau

Both Miesha Tate and Marion Reneau made weight ahead of their fight at UFC Vegas 31. However, this might be a bad match-up as Reneau has lost her last four fights via unanimous decision. Tate has also lost her last two, but a long lay-off might have benefitted her game.

The 44-year-old Reneau deserves a great send-off and a win here would help her get what she deserves after fighting in the UFC for five years. Fans would love to see how Miesha Tate will look in her comeback fight, and hence it will be one of the most anticipated fights on the card.

