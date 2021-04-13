When the legendary Muhammad Ali tweeted UFC president Dana White claiming to be the original MMA fighter

Dana White is a big-time boxing fanatic, judging by the fact that the UFC boss has several portraits of Muhammad Ali all over his office space in Las Vegas. So the promoter must have been thrilled when Muhammad Ali tweeted at him in 2014.

Muhammad Ali had posted a picture from 1976 in which the celebrated boxer can be seen holding the foot of his opponent. Tagging Dana White, Ali claimed to be the first mixed martial arts fighter in history.

"What you think @DanaWhite? Muhammad Ali - the original #MMA fighter? @ufc," wrote Muhammad Ali.

The photograph is from Muhammad Ali's 1976 bout with Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestler. The snap posted by Ali is from round 5. When Inoki landed a debilitating kick on Muhammad Ali, the boxing ace grabbed the Japanese's foot in frustration. Since Ali's forte was pure boxing, the legend did not have a response to Inoki's 107 leg kicks.

6/26/76 Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki ; Chuck Werner vs. Andre the Giant pic.twitter.com/MyGeOjOmA8 — Pampero Firpo (@PFirpo1) January 3, 2019

At that time, Ali was the WBC/WBA heavyweight champion and had accepted Inoki's invitation to promote professional wrestling in Japan. An estimated 1.4 billion people tuned in to watch the crossover event. The fight is widely regarded as being the precursor to modern MMA.

Dana White's response to Muhammad Ali's tweet

The UFC president concurred with Muhammad Ali's claims of being the original 'mixed martial artist'. By venturing into pro-wrestling, despite being a pure striker, the legendary boxer proved that he was the first fighter to participate in multiple combat sports.

"U sir are the original EVERYTHING! Ur the reason combat sports is where it is 2day Greatest tweet ive ever recieved Im honored," wrote Dana White.

.@MuhammadAli U sir are the original EVERYTHING! Ur the reason combat sports is where it is 2day Greatest tweet ive ever recieved Im honored — danawhite (@danawhite) April 3, 2014

Which UFC fighter did Dana White compare with Muhammad Ali?

In 2018, during the buildup for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, Dana White had claimed that the Irishman has surpassed Muhammad Ali in mental warfare. in response, Conor McGregor, who is known for his brash loud-mouthed persona, thanked the UFC supremo for his generous comparison:

"Thank you [Dana White] for them kind words about Muhammad Ali, and always: You tell the truth, no matter what you tell the truth, like me also. So, [what] he is saying about Muhammad Ali in the mental warfare, I respect, and I appreciate that," said Conor McGregor.

"But, Muhammad Ali is a special, special individual I do not... I am not even close to that man's greatness. The things that he has done throughout his career. He is a special individual, and to be even... even [to] have my name next to that man is truly a truly proud moment for me. So thank you all, but I cannot compare myself to that great man," added Conor McGregor.