When Manon Fiorot opened up about wanting "to be like" Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:16 GMT
Manon Fiorot (left) wants to follow Khabib Nurmagomedov
Manon Fiorot (left) wants to follow Khabib Nurmagomedov's (right) footsteps and retire undefeated from the UFC [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Manon Fiorot had told Ariel Helwani that she intends to follow in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and retire undefeated from the UFC.

Fiorot is undefeated in the UFC and is riding an impressive seven-fight win streak. She made her promotional debut in 2021 and has been steadily climbing the flyweight rankings since. She is now the No.1 ranked contender in the division and is set to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the undisputed women's flyweight title at UFC 315 on May 10.

'The Beast' previously appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani, where she shared through the translator that she desires to follow Nurmagomedov's path and retire undefeated from the UFC. She also reflected on her sole professional MMA defeat.

"I really don't want to think about losing. To be honest, early in the morning, I said [to myself] I want to be like Khabib, quit UFC with no losses on the record and say okay, I can do that. Let's do this now."

She added:

"I really hate this sensation [of losing]. I really never want to live it again."
Check out Manon Fiorot's comments below (32:49):

Fiorot has not made her walk to the octagon since March 2024, when she defeated Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision. She has since been sitting on the sidelines, waiting for her title shot, as 'Bullet' completed her trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso.

Valentina Shevchenko wants Manon Fiorot to honor retirement bet

Valentina Shevchenko has called for Manon Fiorot to honor the retirement bet that they made last year.

In November 2024, 'The Beast' shared a post on X, where she called for a title shot against 'Bullet' and stated that she would send her into retirement.

However, in response, Shevchenko flipped the situation by asking Fiorot to retire if she loses.

Check out the post below:

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Shevchenko reminded Fiorot of their bet and asked her to remain true to her words.

"She has to respect [the bet] because this is what she was putting into the world, her words. "

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (3:39):

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
