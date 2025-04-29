When Manon Fiorot opened up about wanting "to be like" Khabib Nurmagomedov

Manon Fiorot had told Ariel Helwani that she intends to follow in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and retire undefeated from the UFC.

Ad

Fiorot is undefeated in the UFC and is riding an impressive seven-fight win streak. She made her promotional debut in 2021 and has been steadily climbing the flyweight rankings since. She is now the No.1 ranked contender in the division and is set to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the undisputed women's flyweight title at UFC 315 on May 10.

'The Beast' previously appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani, where she shared through the translator that she desires to follow Nurmagomedov's path and retire undefeated from the UFC. She also reflected on her sole professional MMA defeat.

Ad

Trending

"I really don't want to think about losing. To be honest, early in the morning, I said [to myself]— I want to be like Khabib, quit UFC with no losses on the record and say— okay, I can do that. Let's do this now."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She added:

"I really hate this sensation [of losing]. I really never want to live it again."

Ad

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments below (32:49):

Ad

Fiorot has not made her walk to the octagon since March 2024, when she defeated Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision. She has since been sitting on the sidelines, waiting for her title shot, as 'Bullet' completed her trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso.

Valentina Shevchenko wants Manon Fiorot to honor retirement bet

Valentina Shevchenko has called for Manon Fiorot to honor the retirement bet that they made last year.

Ad

In November 2024, 'The Beast' shared a post on X, where she called for a title shot against 'Bullet' and stated that she would send her into retirement.

However, in response, Shevchenko flipped the situation by asking Fiorot to retire if she loses.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Shevchenko reminded Fiorot of their bet and asked her to remain true to her words.

"She has to respect [the bet] because this is what she was putting into the world, her words. "

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (3:39):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.