When Max Holloway stunned Joe Rogan with his UFC game-inspired striking secret

Joe Rogan was once left stunned by Max Holloway who revealed his UFC video game inspired striking secret.

'Blessed' is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the UFC. However, it took him a while to get to that level. During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience back in 2019, Holloway revealed that he didn't have a striking coach for his first seven fights in the UFC.

Upon being asked how he trained striking skills for his fights, Max Holloway shockingly revealed that he used to be inspired by the moves in the UFC video game and then try to implement them in real life. While stating that he would use Renan Barao and Jose Aldo in the video game, Holloway said:

"You really wanna know what I did? You know the UFC game? I would use Renan Barao and Jose Aldo and I would do stuff with them and I'll be like. 'Oh yeah, this works in the game.' So yeah. I would play the video game and be like 'Oh look at this.' I would trade combinations and I'll be like, 'Oh yeah, this kinda works let's try it.'"

Catch Holloway's comments below:

Max Holloway wants to fight Conor McGregor again

Max Holloway took on Conor McGregor back in 2013. While the bout was won by McGregor, 'Blessed' was the only fighter in the featherweight division to have taken 'The Notorious' to a decision.

Following his win over Arnold Allen last month in April, the former UFC featherweight champion revealed that he wants to fight Conor McGregor again. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, he said:

"I would love to fight Conor. I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at '45 [145lbs]... He's big right now, I mean, we'll see what happens... I know he wants to come back."

Max Holloway further claimed that he is willing to fight Conor McGregor at any weight and said:

"There's a lot of questions, there's a lot of unknowns because we're just two different fighters than we was back then. I think it would be a fan-favorite, I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans have been asking for that fight... At the end of the day, it's not even a weight thing, I'd fight him open-weight."

Catch Holloway's comments below:

