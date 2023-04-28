Max Holloway eyes Conor McGregor-esque entry to the boxing world 

In August 2017, Conor McGregor made history by facing Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, setting the record for the second-highest boxing gate in Nevada fighting history. It appears that Max Holloway wants to emulate the Irishman's success and has expressed his desire for a lucrative fight against Gervonta Davis.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Blessed' discussed the possibility of having a crossover boxing match with 'Tank'. He also mentioned Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s strong influence on the 28-year-old boxer and stated:

"Let’s make a big fight with 'Tank' or something...'Tank' is following Floyd Mayweather’s recipe to the key. Why not he fight an MMA guy and we do a big one? I can s*** talk to him... At the end of the day, that was tough but I would love to do a big one. Maybe do [T-Mobile Arena] like they did the Conor [McGregor] stuff."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (17: 50):

'Tank' is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising stars in the boxing world, with his recent victory over bitter rival Ryan Garcia once again thrusting his elite boxing skills into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Holloway recently dispatched Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City to end the Englishman's undefeated run, proving once again that he's one of the best fighters in the world despite coming up short against Alexander Volkanovski three times.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway: 'Blessed' names 'The Notorious' as his dream opponent before retirement

In the same interview on The MMA Hour, Max Holloway stated that he wants a rematch against Conor McGregor before he hangs up his gloves and would be willing to do it at any weight class.

'The Notorious' first faced 'Blessed' in August 2013, for his second outing in the UFC and him via unanimous decision after three grueling rounds. Holloway claimed he was the only one to take Conor McGregor to a decision and stated:

"I would love to fight Conor. I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at '45 [145lbs]... He's big right now, we'll see what happens... I know he wants to come back..."

He continued:

"There's a lot of questions, there's a lot of unknowns because we're just two different fighters than we was back then. I think it would be a fan-favorite... At the end of the day, it's not even a weight thing, I'd fight him open-weight."

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return to action this year, first reprising his role as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler before the two fight sometime later this year.

