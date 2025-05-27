When Merab Dvalishvili revealed how Khamzat Chimaev was "hurt" by UFC middleweight mainstay during training

Khamzat Chimaev and the current No. 8-ranked UFC middleweight contender had quite the memorable training session a bit over a year and a half ago, according to Merab Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili was discussing an interesting happening between Chimaev and Roman Dolidze from inside the Xtreme Couture gym. In an interview posted in late Oct. 2023, on the YouTube channel Vato Gvinjilia, with an excerpt posted to the YouTube channel GelaGoat, 'The Machine' covered several subjects, including an anecdote involving two high-level UFC middleweight contenders.

In a video address that was translated into English, Dvalishvili said:

"Well, we were training at Xtreme Couture and Khamzat was there visiting us. Me, Roman [Dolidze], Khamzat Chimaev and Guram Kutateladze was there too. I was sparring with my partner, focused on him, and then I heard someone scream. Then I looked over and saw Khamzat going nuts, hitting walls and stuff."

He added:

"He was mad and then right next to him I saw Roman walking around proudly. Khamzat was trying to numb the pain in his leg with ice and stuff. As I was sparring myself, I didn't see the exact moment but guys there told me Roman was doing a leg-lock on Khamzat, Khamzat didn't tap and got hurt. Khamzat should've tapped, since it was just training."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's gym story involving Khamzat Chimaev and Roman Dolidze below:

Khamzat Chimaev explains Olympic base fight camp for UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev is lined up to contend for the middleweight title currently held by Dricus du Plessis in the headliner for UFC 319, and he is currently honing his skills in a secluded mountain village known as Kislovodsk, which sits in the north Caucasus region within Russia.

To avoid distractions, 'Borz' is training at an Olympic base which was used ahead of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. Chimaev went as far as to tell Adam Zubayaev in a recent interview that this space was the best place he's ever trained.

This speaks volumes coming from someone who is undefeated as a professional mixed martial artist, has wins over ranked opponents across multiple weight divisions, such as Gilbert Burns and Robert Whittaker, and is one of the hottest stars in the UFC today.

'Borz' has a chance to showcase what he has been refining on the grandest stage when du Plessis vs. Chimaev finally goes down in Aug.

