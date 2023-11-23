When an MMA fighter with weapons charge and a mystery bad blood with Dana White threatened to show up armed at UFC 200

Over the years, UFC CEO Dana White has encountered several conflicts with fighters. Prominent names such as former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington have engaged in heated exchanges with White.

However, none quite compares to the gravity of an incident involving a former MMA fighter who went as far as to issue a death threat against the UFC head honcho.

Back in 2012, then-UFC president, Dana White faced harrowing death threats from an ex-MMA fighter named Dan Quinn. The fighter, whose career spanned from 2001 to 2010, never competed in the UFC but had a history with some of the UFC fighters.

The alarming situation unfolded when Quinn began leaving chilling voicemail messages for White, threatening to blow up UFC offices and expressing intent to shoot him in the head. The origin of the bad blood between the two remains unclear, but Quinn's delusional accusations included claims that White had sent henchmen to kill him.

In one particularly strange voicemail, someone using the alias 'Paddy O'Neill' and speaking in an Irish accent joined the threatening chorus. White, who had never met or spoken with Quinn, escalated the matter to the Vegas PD, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Fast forward to 2016, the bad blood resurfaced when Quinn allegedly planned to attend the monumental UFC 200 event with a crew and guns to harm Dana White. Quinn, who had a history of legal troubles, including a weapons charge, conveyed his intention to target White due to unresolved issues.

Dana White reflects on slapping his wife and launches "no mercy" warning for enemies

Dana White recently declared a no-holds-barred war on his UFC enemies while speaking about slapping his wife earlier this year in Mexico.

Addressing the embarrassment head-on, White acknowledged his New Year's Eve altercation, refusing to make excuses and emphasizing personal accountability. In a candid interview with Bussin’ With The Boys, White took full responsibility for his actions.

In the face of intense scrutiny for the incident, White has prioritized self-awareness over public opinion. In response to the backlash, he quoted a principle now displayed on his wall, which reads:

“May god have mercy upon my enemies, because I won’t.”

This unyielding stance reflects White's determination not to succumb to public pressure and to stay true to himself. Despite the controversy, White is set to unveil a "huge f—king story" about his "Power Slap" project, focusing on competitive slapping.

