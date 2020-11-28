When 'Mystic' Jorge Masvidal accurately predicted a game mode on UFC 4 years ahead of its release!

UFC Welterweight and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal played a bit of a clairvoyant when he predicted UFC 4 should have a 'backyard mode' all the way back in 2016.

Being tagged as "the best MMA video game ever made", UFC 4 has a number of improvements compared to its predecessors. One such new addition is the option to choose fighting platforms other than the good old Octagon.

'The Backyard' is one of the new locations added to the game, which is a chain-link fenced area actually looking like a backyard and perfect for a raw and brutal street fight.

Jorge Masvidal predicted 'The Backyard' feature

More than four years before EA brought out UFC 4, Jorge Masvidal tweeted that he was hoping for a backyard mode.

As it turns out, Jorge Masvidal himself has had experience in backyard-style street fighting as well.

Sports Bible says that the new backyard mode is a homage to the late Kimbo Slice, who was more known for fighting and hosting bare-knuckle backyard street fights than his professional bouts. He passed away in 2016 because of a tragic heart attack.

Real name Kevin Ferguson, Kimbo Slice once invited Jorge Masvidal many years ago to participate in a street fight in his backyard. He broke down the fight last year on his YouTube channel.

Jorge Masvidal said in a statement:

"MMA is more than about the belt. It's about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world. I grew up backyard fighting so it's exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their 'Gamebred' mentality."

Jorge Masvidal features on the cover of UFC 4 along with Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Cover reveal for EA UFC 4 pic.twitter.com/Q3y4XHquUk — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 11, 2020

UFC 4's new backyard mode

The release of the fourth and latest game in EA's UFC series, UFC 4, was met with massively positive response from gamers around the world. The game currently scores 78 on Metacritic, with zero negative reviews till date.

Among the many things EA did differently this time, there are are three new locations where gamers can take their fights to outside the eight-sided cage. 'The Backyard' is one of them.

'Action Avenue' is another, which is still a cage but inside a parking lot - presumably a throwback to the amateur and unsanctioned MMA fights, often referred to as 'smokers'.

Jean-Claude Van Damme's 1988 movie Bloodsport inspired location 'Kumite' is the third option, which closely resemble the setting of early Mortal Kombat games. The fights take place inside ruins of ancient underground temple, with statues of cobras towering over the ring.

Those who pre-ordered the game ahead of its August 14 release also received customization options to dress their fighters according to the venue. 'The Backyard' mode came with denim shorts, camo shirts, skull caps, gold chains, and gloves.

Pre-orders also got heavyweight boxing superstars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as bonus characters.