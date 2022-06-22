"I don't know who that is" - When Nate Diaz was asked if he would fight Colby Covington

Nate Diaz once stated that he had no idea who Colby Covington was. The statement came after one of the journalists at the post-fight presser at UFC 241 asked if Diaz would consider fighting Covington. The 37-year-old had beaten Anthony Pettis by decision in the pay-per-view.

The journalist asked the Stockton native about Covington, to which the fighter replied: "Who is it?" The journalist said: "Covington." This led to another question from the fighter: "What weight?" The journalist responded: "Welterweight."

After the awkward exchange, Diaz finished off by saying:

"I don't know who that is, so if we've got someone good to fight that's who I want to fight, that's what I'm saying. You've got to do something. If you've been here for two weeks and you're a little hype show, I don't give a sh*t."

Watch the conversation between Diaz and the reporter below:

Either Nate Diaz was trying to belittle Colby Covington or he genuinely didn't know who the former interim UFC welterweight champion was at the time. It seems hard to believe that Diaz wouldn't have known about 'Chaos'. Covington had beaten Robbie Lawler at the previous pay-per-view and would challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title later that year.

Diaz, who has just one fight left on his UFC contract, is now actively looking for his next fight. It's been rumored that he could face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 278. However, a bout against Covington would surely bring in the fans given the personalities of the two fighters. Perhaps this funny exchange could come back to haunt Diaz should he face 'Chaos' in the future?

Michael Bisping doesn't believe Nate Diaz can beat Khamzat Chimaev

The aforementioned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev rumor has gained a lot of interest from fans and pundits. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping doesn't believe the fight will turn out well for Diaz.

Bisping gave his opinion on the potential bout on his YouTube channel:

"In a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, I just don't see him [Nate Diaz] winning that fight. That's not me being a hater. That's not me being a d**k rider of Khamzat Chimaev or nothing like that. I am not believing the hype, I am believing ... the performances, I am believing the dominance that we've seen up until the Gilbert Burns fight. But Gilbert Burns is no joke, fought for the belt and almost knocked out Kamaru Usman in the first round."

Watch the full video below:

Bisping made this video after Diaz had demanded a fight from the UFC by July or August.

Chimaev is currently unbeaten in his MMA career and quickly gained a reputation in the UFC for being willing to fight on short notice.

A bout between the two fighters is yet to be announced, but Dana White hasn't completely shut down the idea of Diaz competing at UFC 278.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far