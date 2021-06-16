When is Nate Diaz fighting again?

Nate Diaz is yet to sign the dotted line for a fight in 2021. However, the 'Stockton Slugger' has affirmed that he wants to make a return in the next three to four months.

Following UFC 263, Nate Diaz emphasized that inactivity was the reason why he couldn't pull the trigger against Leon Edwards on Saturday. The former UFC lightweight fighter, who lost via unanimous decision to 'Rocky' last weekend, is primed to make a comeback very soon.

Addressing his return to the UFC cage, Nate Diaz said at the UFC 263 post-fight presser:

"I want to fight in three or four months. I want to hop back in there. Just to heal up; if I was unscathed, would be back next week. I was just not motivated to train anymore because I had already put in all the hard work for the last fight in Texas where it was supposed to be. And now I had to linger on for another f**king month. It just s**ked. Roll with the punches, do what I had to do to get here," added Nate Diaz.

Check out Nate Diaz's UFC 263 post-fight press conference below:

Who could be next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz is undoubtedly among the biggest draws in MMA. Even though he hasn't secured a win since 2016, the Stockton native's stock continues to soar. Despite being on a three-fight losing skid, Nate Diaz has a plethora of interesting matchups awaiting him at welterweight as well as the lightweight division.

If Conor McGregor fails to secure a win at UFC 264, the Irishman could be pitted as the next possible opponent for Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz have shared the octagon twice in the past. After his UFC 196 loss, McGregor beat Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016. Hence, a trilogy could be in order down the line.

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker is also up for a challenge against Nate Diaz. Responding to a tweet by Submission Radio, 'The Hangman' has indicated that he is willing to fight Diaz next.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul also chimed in on Twitter during Nate Diaz's featured bout at UFC 263. Jabbing at Diaz for his defeat to Edwards, Paul wrote:

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

