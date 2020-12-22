Nina Ansaroff will soon be making her return to the octagon against the rising contender, Mackenzie Dern. Ansaroff last fought in June 2019 and has been on a hiatus since then.

The 35-year-old strawweight - who is the partner of UFC women's star Amanda Nunes - gave birth to her daughter in September 2020, and will be back from what has almost been a two-year-long layoff.

Although not officially confirmed, the UFC is planning to schedule her strawweight bout against Dern on April 10, 2021.

Ansaroff will be facing a tenacious grappler in Dern, who is on an impressive three-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, and Virna Jandiroba, since losing to Amanda Ribas via decision back in 2019.

A renowned Brazilian Jiu Jitsu specialist, Dern is considered as one of the prized prospects in the strawweight division who is currently ranked in 11th position. On the other hand, Ansaroff lost her place in the division rankings due to inactivity.

Ansaroff's spouse, Amanda Nunes will also defend her featherweight championship on March 6 against Megan Anderson.

Revisiting Nina Ansaroff's career

Nina Ansaroff made her UFC debut against Juliana Lima in 2014; prior to that, she had competed in various other promotions like Crowbar, The Cage Inc., and Invicta FC.

Ansaroff succumbed to a pair of defeats in the UFC before she rebounded with a string of four consecutive victories. The 35-year-old defeated noteworthy stars like Angela Hill, Randa Markos, and former strawweight title contender, Claudia Gadelha.

Boasting an impressive four match win-streak, Ansaroff was pitted against Tatiana Suarez in her next bout, but she came up short against her, losing via unanimous decision. A few months later, Ansaroff revealed that she was pregnant and could soon welcome her first child, which restricted her from training and competing.

Before being pulled off from the strawweight rankings, Ansaroff had made her way into the top ten of the division, thanks to her four successive victories against tough opponents.

The 35-year-old will be hoping to get back into the win column with a victory against Mackenzie Dern, which will almost certainly guarantee her a spot in the strawweight division rankings, once again.