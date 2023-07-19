"When one of us go to war" - Conor McGregor rallies behind Irish prospect Shauna Bannon ahead of much-anticipated UFC London debut

Conor McGregor has nothing but words of encouragement for his compatriot Shauna Bannon. The female Irish fighter is set to make her octagon debut this weekend and McGregor showed solidarity with her in a recent tweet.

The UFC will return to London on July 22 for a fight night card. The event will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. One of the fighters making a walk to the octagon is Shauna Bannon. The 29-year-old fighter announced on Twitter that Forged and Black Forge Inn have come on board as her sponsors for the fight. Reacting to the tweet, Conor McGregor showed full solidarity with Bannon on behalf of the Irish people.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA twitter.com/shaunabannon5/… Super excited to be supporting Ireland’s newest UFC fighter! Shauna Bannon is FIREWORKS! Excited to see her grace the Octagon this week! We are with you all the way Shauna, when one of us go to war!

“Super excited to be supporting Ireland’s newest UFC fighter! Shauna Bannon is FIREWORKS! Excited to see her grace the Octagon this week! We are with you all the way Shauna, when one of us go to war!”

Forged is an Irish Stout brand by Conor McGregor and it is sold at the Black Forge Inn pub which is also owned by Conor McGregor. Both entities represent a proud Irish heritage. Therefore, their sponsorship of a rising Irish fighter doesn’t come as a surprise.

Shauna Bannon looks forward to continuing the formidable Irish MMA legacy

Shauna Bannon is a talented female mixed martial artist from Ireland. She has primarily competed in the flyweight and strawweight divisions so far. After signing with the UFC, she became the latest addition to the roster of promising UK and Irish UFC fighters like Tom Aspinall, Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann, to name a few.

Bannon amassed a 9-3 record as an amateur fighter. Following this, she made her professional MMA debut in 2022. Bannon is a perfect 5-0 as a professional so far and has two TKO wins on her record. The 29-year-old is similar to Conor McGregor in the way that she brings a European double-champion legacy to the UFC. Bannon held flyweight and strawweight titles in the Cage Legacy Fighting Championships.

Shauna Bannon will go up against Brazilian prospect Bruna Brasil [8-3-1 MMA] on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura. The fight will take place in the strawweight division. Although Brasil is not a big name, she brings a solid skillset to the table and will be a formidable test for Bannon in her UFC debut.