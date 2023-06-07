UFC signs undefeated Irish MMA prospect Shauna Bannon

The UFC has recently secured the signing of talented Irish MMA prospect Shauna Bannon, who will be joining the women's strawweight division. Boasting an undefeated record, the 29-year-old fighter has already left a mark in the world of mixed martial arts.

Bannon is set to make her first appearance under the UFC banner at the upcoming Fight Night event scheduled to be held in London on July 22.

Bannon's impressive undefeated resume includes five victories, with two notable stoppages and three decisive wins by decision. 'Mama B' made a memorable debut in Invicta FC in September 2022, triumphing over the previously undefeated Nadia Vera.

Prior to that, Shauna Bannon showcased her skills in various matchups under the Cage Legacy banner, where she not only claimed the women's flyweight title but also reigned supreme as the strawweight champion.

Shauna Bannon recently took a moment to reflect on her signing with the premier mixed martial arts organization. The former Cage Legacy champion took to her Twitter account to deliver a heartfelt message:

"I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter. So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts. We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career!"

Shauna Bannon @ShaunaBannon5



So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts 🥋 We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career! I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighterSo grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts 🥋 We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career! I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter 😭So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts 🥋 We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career! https://t.co/lOwUelcAwb

MMA community reacts to Shauna Bannon signing with the UFC

The mixed martial arts community has been buzzing with excitement and anticipation following the news of Shauna Bannon's signing with the UFC. The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions and discussions among fans, fellow fighters, and industry professionals.

Twitter user @Rockk24 remarked:

"Congrats!! Can’t wait to see you fight."

Another user shared the same feelings:

"Wowwwww congratulations! Well earned."

@nugg3tmac registered his dissatisfaction with Geroge Hardwick's bout announcement:

"But George Hardwick is gonna need to go through the contender series?"

nugg3tmac @nugg3tmac @mma_kings @UFCRosterWatch @MMAJunkie But George hardwick is gonna need to go through the contender series?🤣 @mma_kings @UFCRosterWatch @MMAJunkie But George hardwick is gonna need to go through the contender series?🤣

Former UFC flyweight contender Paddy Holohan congratulated 'Mama B' on Instagram:

"So proud of you ! What you have really done and came through the last few years to be standing here now is incredible. YOU DID IT!"

Check some more reactions below:

B @Setanta40John @ShaunaBannon5 #anotheririshstar @ufc Wishing you every success in your debut and career there. Rem you’re not there to take part you’re there to take over . @ShaunaBannon5 @ufc Wishing you every success in your debut and career there. Rem you’re not there to take part you’re there to take over . 🙏 💪 #anotheririshstar

Gary Madden @Garyjmadden @ShaunaBannon5 @ufc congratulations, remember to have Tallaght, Dublin on ur fighter introduction like paddy always did @ShaunaBannon5 @ufc congratulations, remember to have Tallaght, Dublin on ur fighter introduction like paddy always did 😉

Poll : 0 votes