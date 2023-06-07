Cage Warriors champion George Hardwick is poised to step into the octagon against Abdul-Kareem Al Selwady in a showdown during week 2 of Dana White's Contender Series on August 15.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Breaking



Abdul-Kareem Al Selwady will fight George Hardwick on Week 2 of Dana Whites Contender Series on August 15th BreakingAbdul-Kareem Al Selwady will fight George Hardwick on Week 2 of Dana Whites Contender Series on August 15th #DWCS 🚨🚨Breaking🚨🚨Abdul-Kareem Al Selwady will fight George Hardwick on Week 2 of Dana Whites Contender Series on August 15th #DWCS https://t.co/1rVJWfOQsY

Fans believe that Hardwick's proven track record and achievements in Cage Warriors should automatically grant him a direct path to the bigger stages of mixed martial arts without having to prove himself further on the show.

This matchup has sparked a strong wave of discontent among fans, who express their disappointment and frustration with the decision to subject a renowned champion like Hardwick to the extra step before joining the promotion's roster.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @penkysmma remarked:

"George deserves far better than contender and a 12/12 contract."

Another user @El_Lobo18_ shared similar concerns:

"Why is a cage warriors champ fighting on the contender series?"

@frontkicked believes that the bout between Al Selwady and Hardwick should have been included in the UFC Fight Night event in London:

"Should have been on the London card...will take it anyway, should be good!"

@LazyyTea stated:

"Everyday that passes I dislike this company [UFC] more and more."

dxrm @LazyyTea @AlexBehunin @selwadymma @G_HardwickMMA They brought in a guy for his UFC debut on 2 days notice to fight Jim Miller but George who has multiple CW title defences has to run the DWCS gauntlet. Right. Makes complete sense. @AlexBehunin @selwadymma @G_HardwickMMA They brought in a guy for his UFC debut on 2 days notice to fight Jim Miller but George who has multiple CW title defences has to run the DWCS gauntlet. Right. Makes complete sense.

GelNite909 @ShamarBak9 @AlexBehunin @selwadymma @G_HardwickMMA Who is his manager and why didnt they get him a better deal? @AlexBehunin @selwadymma @G_HardwickMMA Who is his manager and why didnt they get him a better deal?

bradda @bradda03978857 @AlexBehunin @selwadymma @G_HardwickMMA Wtf mann . George deserves a first fight as a ppv early pre lim opener or something like that. Not the contender series. Just like with nickal, dana uses prospects to boost his own show @AlexBehunin @selwadymma @G_HardwickMMA Wtf mann . George deserves a first fight as a ppv early pre lim opener or something like that. Not the contender series. Just like with nickal, dana uses prospects to boost his own show

When George Hardwick defended his belt at Cage Warriors 152

George Hardwick currently holds a remarkable record of 12 wins and only 1 loss and has become a highly touted prospect in the global MMA scene. The British fighter has been on an impressive winning streak, triumphing in his last eight bouts against tough competitors on the European circuit.

Hardwick showcased his exceptional skills in the main event of CW 152, as he delivered a dominant performance and secured a first-round technical knockout victory over Yann Liasse. The impressive finish came at the 4:12 mark.

Check out the knockout video here:

Cage Warriors @CageWarriors

2nd successful title defence

10-punch combo for the highlight reel

What a moment for the Lightweight King



#CW152 George Hardwick with the first round KO2nd successful title defence10-punch combo for the highlight reelWhat a moment for the Lightweight King George Hardwick with the first round KO ✅2nd successful title defence ✅10-punch combo for the highlight reel ✅🏆 What a moment for the Lightweight King 🏆#CW152 https://t.co/oYYWnzTMHf

Throughout the bout, Hardwick demonstrated his versatility, seamlessly transitioning between grappling and striking techniques. His striking was particularly noteworthy, as he unleashed a barrage of clean and powerful punches with both hands, overwhelming Liasse.

Poll : 0 votes