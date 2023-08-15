When Ronda Rousey argued she should've been cast as Wonder Woman in Gal Gadot's place - "That girl couldn't curl a two-pound weight"

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey recently departed WWE, and her next move has yet to be confirmed.

One path that ‘Rowdy’ may well look to take, though, could lead her back to Hollywood. At the peak of her UFC career, the former bantamweight champion starred in movies such as Furious 7 and The Expendables 3, although the reception to her performances was mixed.

Back in 2014, during her reign as UFC champion, it was quite clear to most observers that Ronda Rousey saw herself as a potential Hollywood star.

An interview at that time on YouTube with Tommy Toe Hold, in fact, saw Rousey asked “What movie should you have starred in that would’ve been way better with you instead of some other actor?”

‘Rowdy’ was quick to fire an interesting response:

“They’re making a Wonder Woman right now aren’t they? Yeah, yea, I should’ve been Wonder Woman man...that girl couldn’t curl a two-pound weight! What’s so wonderful about that? I don’t understand!”

The “girl” that Rousey is referring to in this clip would be actor Gal Gadot, who appeared as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has since played the character a further three times.

Watch Ronda Rousey discuss this below.

Interestingly, it looks like Rousey’s first move following her WWE departure may actually involve her writing a memoir.

Entitled Our Fight, the book is set to be a follow-up to her 2015 memoir My Fight/Your Fight.

What did Ronda Rousey say about the portrayal of female superheroes?

Ronda Rousey may have aimed a burn at actor Gal Gadot back in 2014, but she also didn’t mince her words when it came to her views on Hollywood’s portrayal of female superheroes in general.

In a 2015 interview with USA Today while she was filming The Expendables 3, Rousey had the following to say about the way Hollywood “dumbs down” their female heroes.

“I'm tired of watching this thing where the woman's superpower is dumbed down. In The Fantastic Four, the woman is the invisible one. In X-Men, (telekinetic) Jean Grey gets tired all the time. Wonder Woman is cool, but she has bulletproof bracelets, while Superman is a bulletproof dude. It's like she has really cool accessories. I think about that a lot."

Watch Ronda Rousey in Expendables 3 below.