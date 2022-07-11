When Ronda Rousey wanted to "beat the cr*p out of Kim Kardashian" for being a poor role model to women

Ronda Rousey doesn't think Kim Kardashian is the ideal role model for women. In 2012, she was asked during the wrap party for ESPN "The Body Issue" which celebrity she hated the most.

'Rowdy' opined that she wanted to beat Kim Kardashian for being a poor role model for women. According to the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, people shouldn't idolize a woman whose entire claim to fame is an explicit video. Rousey said:

"You know what, I would beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian actually. Any girl who is famous and idolized because she made a sex video with some guy and that's all that you're known for, 'Oh, I got my fame for [expletive],' I think it's pretty stupid, sorry, but it's true."

Featuring on the cover of the July 2012 issue of ESPN The Magazine, Rousey wanted to be a different kind of role model for young girls. 'Rowdy' further said:

"Girls like Kim Kardashian are being pushed in my little sister's face, and it's just not healthy. She shouldn't need to have role models like this, and that's why I'm doing stuff like ESPN Body because someone needs to do it."

Watch Rousey's interview below:

Kim Kardashian was relatively unknown until 2017 when a sex tape featuring her and her boyfriend Ray J was leaked online. She is now one of the biggest internet celebrities apart from owning several business ventures.

Why Ronda Rousey doesn't watch fights anymore

Ronda Rousey is arguably the biggest female star in MMA history. However, the former UFC champion now claims to have substantially distanced herself from the sport.

According to 'Rowdy', she doesn't really watch fights anymore as she is acquainted with a lot of people on every card. Rousey now seemingly cannot distance herself enough from watching fights objectively. The 35-year-old recently told Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel:

"I don’t really watch fights anymore. I know too many people on every card, I get hurt. It’s different if it’s like NASCAR, you know? Like, I don’t know any of these people and the cars smash and it’s like, ‘Woo! It’s cool!’ But when you care about every person and it means something to you, and you know what it means to them, I can’t disassociate myself the way I used to from fighting, and watch somebody have a bad day and just be like, ‘Well, the other guy looked great, didn’t he?’"

Watch the DC Check-In with Ronda Rousey below:

