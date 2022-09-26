When singer Bhad Bhabie confused Joe Rogan with actor Seth Rogen after she was mentioned on JRE

In a hilarious occurrence in 2019, rapper Bhad Bhabie threw shade on UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. What made the exchange hilarious was that the singer mistook the UFC commentator for Hollywood actor Seth Rogen.

The 19-year-old laid fire to Rogan after the podcaster mentioned her name on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In episode 1400 of the podcast, Rogan discussed how the rapper was one of the few people who became really famous off reality TV:

“Dr. Phil has been on forever, right? He has a million guests, one girl comes on, she’s like, 'Cash me ousside!' She becomes a multi-millionaire. She’s huge. She’s famous. She sells makeup. She’s got a f*cking giant billboard on Sunset.”

However, Bhad Bhabie did not take the compliment without speaking her mind. In an Instagram post, she thanked the podcaster for his praise but immediately added that she thought the movie Knocked Up was trash:

This was when netizens realized that the rapper had mistaken the UFC commentator for Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen. Knocked Up is a 2007 romantic comedy starring Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl.

Although the 55-year-old has dabbled in some acting, perhaps the prime area where both men's interests align is their love for marijuana.

When Joe Rogan reacted to Seth Rogan's $500 gravity bong

Apart from being the UFC's main man in the commentary booth during pay-per-view events, Joe Rogan is also known to be a marijuana enthusiast. During episode 1090 of JRE, he reacted to a clip of Seth Rogen using a $500 gravity bong.

The weed lover seemed rather unimpressed with the Hollywood actor's sophisticated smoking setup. The 55-year-old explained that a gas station lighter and a properly rolled joint was more than enough for a good smoke:

"Five hundred dollars for a gravity bong? I'll show you a really good idea, look. Look at my joint. Gas station lighter, joint were good. You don't need a five hundred dollar bong. Seth Rogan is soo serious."

Furthermore, the JRE host revealed that he once presented the Hollywood actor with the Stoner Of The Year award. The actor has also won accolades by The High Times magazine twice.

