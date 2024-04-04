"When someone makes me mad, it's good" - Tye Ruotolo on why mental warfare doesn't work on him

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States warned any opponent who tries to make him mad -- don't do it.

The 21-year-old BJJ phenom says he takes his grappling to another gear when opponents deliberately try to tick him off.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about why opponents should tread carefully and not make him angry.

The welterweight grappling king said:

"Anyone who makes me emotional or wants to fight hard, get in my face -- I definitely like it and I can pull it out. It's deep inside me. I can't just pull it out all the time, but when someone makes me mad, it's good."

Ruotolo is one of the most exciting grapplers in the world. The 21-year-old joined the world's largest martial arts organization in May 2022 and has since won all five of his matches in the Circle. This includes three submission victories over tough opponents and a plethora of performance bonuses.

Ruotolo will get the chance to dazzle once again this weekend when he makes the first defense of his welterweight gold. Will his opponent remember to keep it cool and not make him angry? We can't wait to find out.

Tye Ruotolo to defend ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will put his gold on the line against promotional newcomer Izaak Michell of Australia this weekend.

Ruotolo and Michell lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on April 5th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : Who wins the ONE Fight Night 21 co-main event? Tye Ruotolo Izaak Michell 0 votes View Discussion