When 'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki showed up at UFC 265 and shared hilarious story of meeting Chuck Liddell 

Jared Padalecki, the star of the cult television series Supernatural, is a huge UFC fan. In August last year, the actor shared a hilarious story about meeting Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell.

In an interview with Laura Sanko at UFC 265, Padalecki said that he was about to take a picture with a fan before realizing it was Liddell's wife. The actor explained that he made sure not to put his arms around her shoulder:

"I had a really cool experience of meeting Chuck Liddell at the last Houston fight I think. My buddy Cliff comes up and he's like, 'Hey, you mind taking a picture with this girl?' I was like sure. So I meet her and she is like, 'Yeah, my husband can take the picture.' I'm like okay cool. And I turn around and her husband with the camera is Chuck Liddell. So I was like ahh, I didn't do it (put his arm around her shoulder)."

Watch Jared Padalecki narrate his meeting with Chuck Liddell:

The actor expressed that he's always been a big fan of 'The Iceman'. Padalecki also told Sanko that he has attended at least 10 to 15 of the organization's events.

On Sanko's question about whom he was supporting at UFC 265, the actor noted that he was a born-and-bred Texan and was hoping for Derrick Lewis to win. Unfortunately, Lewis was stopped in the third round by Ciryl Gane at the pay-per-view.

Celebrities who are UFC fans

From massive Hollywood stars to world-famous athletes, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has no shortage of fans. Let’s take a look at a few celebrities who are hardcore MMA fans.

Dwayne Johnson

'The Rock' is a massive fan of the sport. In addition to posting frequent UFC-related content on his Twitter account, the WWE legend recently signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Since UFC 270, Project Rock has been the official footwear partner of the promotion. Johnson was also the one who presented the 'BMF' belt to Jorge Masvidal.

Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is another huge MMA fan. While answering a question from Buzzfeed about things that made him geek out, the legendary actor stated that it was UFC, along with history and design.

Downey Jr. was also seen cageside, showing off his Wing Chun moves, during the fight between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas. The actor has been a practitioner of the self-defense martial arts since 2003.

Watch Robert Downey Jr. show off his Wing Chun moves:

Mike Tyson

One of the most legendary figures in boxing history, 'Iron Mike' is a massive MMA fan. In addition to attending various events, the former world heavyweight champion is also a good friend of the promotion's president Dana White.

Tyson has on several occasions given fighters tips on how to improve their boxing.

Watch Mike Tyson give Francis Ngannou tips on boxing:

