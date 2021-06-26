When is Gervonta Davis fighting Mario Barrios? 

Gervonta Davis will fight WBA (Regular) super lightweight champion Mario Barrios on June 26, 2021. The much-awaited boxing showdown will be the main event of a Showtime PPV card.

The event is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, United States. Those who wish to watch the two superstars battle inside the squared circle can purchase the PPV for $74.99. In the United States, Davis vs. Barrios will start at 9:00 PM ET.

Davis is moving up two weight classes in his pursuit of dethroning Barrios. His last fight was at 130 pounds against Leo Santa Cruz in October 2020, where he flatlined his Mexican opponent with a devastating uppercut.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis had the KO of the year last year when he knocked out Santa Cruz at 130 💥



How will his power carry up to 140? #Boxing pic.twitter.com/tVAlC3AmOf — Jack Price (@PriceyJ97) June 23, 2021

Barrios, on the other hand, is coming off a sixth-round TKO win over Ryan Karl. His WBA (Regular) super lightweight will be on the line for the second time when he takes on Davis this Saturday.

With 23 knockouts under his belt, Davis is one of the most hard-hitting boxers in the world. The 27-year-old, however, will face a stiff challenge from Barrios, who enjoys a significant height and reach advantage over Davis.

At a recently concluded press conference, their size difference caught the attention of most fans.

Can't wait for #DavisBarrios on Saturday night. The power of "Tank" Davis against the size of Barrios. Fireworks should be expected. #boxing pic.twitter.com/QmbRq0cHGi — Jeff Brantley (@ManInTheCagePod) June 24, 2021

What have Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios said about each other?

Gervonta Davis is best known for his punching power. 23 of his 24 wins have come by way of knockouts, which speaks volumes of his brute force. While Mario Barrios acknowledges Davis' power, he believes 'Tank' will not be able to put him away-

"I have all of the tools and I have the size to present a lot of difficulties to 'Tank,' and that's what I plan on doing. Both of us throw with bad intentions. We're in there to hurt and take out our opponent. May the best man win," said Barrios at a press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis is confident that Barrios' height and reach advantage will not come in handy for him. 'Tank' said Barrios is "making a mistake" by sharing the boxing ring with him-

"I think Mario (Barrios) is making a mistake. It's not just the height. He thinks he's stronger than me, so we are just going to have to wait and see. If he believes that I've never seen anyone like him, then so be it. But they always learn on fight night. That's when the real me comes out," said Gervonta Davis.

