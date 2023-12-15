When Tony Ferguson was ecstatic after beating the high score with ease at the arcade

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson is gearing up for a pivotal showdown against rising star Paddy Pimblett on the main card of UFC 296 this Saturday, December 16th. As fight week heats up, a throwback video of "El Cucuy" showcasing his gaming skills has resurfaced.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, features Ferguson effortlessly mastering the arcade game Piano Tiles. His nimble fingers dance across the screen, surpassing the previous high score with impressive ease.

Check out the video below:

Ferguson has undoubtedly faced some tough times in recent years. After boasting a 12-fight win streak and claiming the interim lightweight title in 2016, he's currently on a six-fight skid. His last defeat came in July via submission to Bobby Green.

Paddy Pimblett questions Tony Ferguson's training ahead of UFC 296 fight

Paddy Pimblett has thrown shade at Tony Ferguson's unconventional training methods ahead of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 296. Ferguson has made headlines with his grueling training regimen under former Navy SEAL David Goggins, aiming to bolster his mental and physical resilience.

'The Baddy' questioned Ferguson's decision in a recent interview, stating:

"If there's two things Tony's never needed help with it's his mental state [and cardio]. So I don't know why he's [training with Goggins]... That beatdown from Gaethje changed his whole career, and then getting knocked out by Chandler in the way that he did, his brain is not the same as it once was three or four years ago."

Check out Pimblett's comments below [10:30 mark]:

Dan Hardy also echoed similar concerns, suggesting Ferguson would benefit more from technical training than Goggins' grueling program. Hardy said on Submission Radio:

"I think Tony has misinvested his energies in this training camp. Like, he didn't need cardio or heart... One thing [that's] going to stay with Tony Ferguson, it is those two things. He's losing his ability to react. He is losing his ability to move at speed. These are the things that he's gonna struggle with in the fight and he's not done anything from what we've seen training with David Goggins to bolster these things...."

The former UFC fighter believes a more traditional boxing coach like Freddie Roach could be more valuable for Ferguson at this stage, emphasizing the need for fundamentals and controlled aggression.

Check out Hardy share his take on Tony Ferguson below(27:50 mark):